Weepy Canadian grandmother leads a nation in sorrow

As U.S. Defense secretary, Peter Hegseth, works to restore a fighting spirit within the U.S. Armed Forces, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is being led by a weepy grandmother. Instead of reading fairy tales to her grandchildren, General Jennie Carignan is lecturing the CAF, sobbing in the process, about the bad treatment the First Nations, Inuit, Métis, black, and Asian people have received. Even by the standards of an emasculated nation like Canada who put pretty boy Justin Trudeau in charge for ten years, it looks pathetic.

In the U.S., “taking the knee” is finally receiving the proper ridicule that it deserves. In Canada, it still holds some currency. Admittedly, I am not an expert on Canadian government policy toward its minorities, but if it’s anything like U.S. policy, we are talking about a half century of uninterrupted welfare provision. How is that working out for the Canadians? The same way it worked out for the U.S…badly.

Let’s get back to our matronly general. Obviously, she is a product of DEI initiatives emanating from the highest political echelon within the Canadian government. I am also sure if we probed further into her political views, we would discover that addressing climate change is another one of her obsessions, and trying to make the instruments of war more climate-friendly is a priority to her. But let’s also be honest. Does Canada really need a military? It’s buffered by two oceans, under the U.S. nuclear umbrella with no real foreign military obligations other than bolstering the morale of Ukrainians, which consisted of a few photo shoots of Trudeau warmly hugging Zelensky.

In summation, I am not sure which Canadian public figure is more pathetic. Was it Canadian MP Laurel Collins, who insisted the following?

Climate emergencies are not gender neutral. The degradation of ecosystems disproportionately impacts women and girls, and I am wildly emotional. We need to think about the intersection of gender and the climate crisis.

Or, Canadian General Jenny Carignan, sobbing about how “Our institution caused harm to people it was meant to support and respect”?

