We must preserve pro-life members in the House and Senate

The challenges to save the lives of babies have not gone away, and anyone who hoped that overturning Roe would have that effect was indulging a dream. Fortunately, there are organizations that realize the stakes are still high for protecting our children, and they have geared up to influence the 2026 midterms:

Today, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA) and Women Speak Out PAC (WSO) announced an $80 million investment to retain pro-life majorities in the U.S. House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. The plan to reach 10.5 million voters across the country will include canvassing, digital advertising, voter contact mail and a robust early vote campaign as races progress. SBA and WSO will make 4.5 million visits to voters at their homes across several battleground states including Iowa, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina.

Democrats are defending abortion more ardently than ever, as they support more drastic measures for killing babies. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, explains the reasons for campaigning aggressively:

‘The party that once claimed the position of ‘safe, legal and rare’ is now the party of abortion anytime, anywhere, paid for by the taxpayer. The Democrats have become unrecognizable as they continue to embrace second and third trimester abortions and won’t even outlaw the killing of babies who survive failed abortions. We must retain our pro-life majorities in both houses to stop this extremism and prevent the abortion lobby from clawing back $500 million in taxpayer funding for their own political machine.’

In addition to surgical abortions, the abortion pill, although outlawed in some states, is being used, arguably more frequently than before, and there are serious questions about whether the pills are safe or not. An extensive study revealed that the pills put women at risk, but the FDA has been slow in conducting its own random studies, so the pills are still on the market. The expansion of “telehealth” options suggests that pills are easier to get, arguably contributing to an increase in abortions since the reversal of Roe:

The upward trend in abortion volume is likely due to multiple reasons, including expanded telehealth capacity, the ability to mail medication abortion pills to patients, and the lower costs for telehealth abortions through virtual clinics compared to in-person care. Medication abortion via telehealth now accounts for 25% of all abortions.

Congress has played a significant role in pro-life wins, and we can’t take these members for granted, protecting them at all costs:

In a statement, SBA credited congressional anti-abortion victories with the passage of restrictions on federal Medicaid funding for health organizations that provide abortions as part of the president’s sweeping domestic policy bill.

There’s no doubt that Democrats will maintain their radical pro-abortion position, continuing to push it, even at the state level. But Iowa for one is not relinquishing its pro-life stance:

When Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill in May 2018, Iowa’s law was the leading pro-life stand in the country. It was to go into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, but pro-abortion forces fought the heartbeat law in court. The law survived the legal challenges and officially went into effect on July 29, 2024. ‘One year after the Fetal Heartbeat Law went into effect, abortions in Iowa are down nearly 60%,’ Reynolds said in a statement earlier this year. ‘This is a powerful victory for life, and it’s all because Iowans and their representatives stood strong for the rights of the unborn, passing the bill not just once, but twice — and by an increasingly wide margin.’ [snip] Abortion-on-demand blue states and cities have pushed a macabre ‘abortion tourism’ or ‘death destination’ industry catering to pregnant women in states with more restrictive laws.

And the “kill-babies” wheel continues to turn rapidly, as the abortion numbers continue to rise:

‘The most accurate, current, and complete data shows that 1,121,450 abortions were performed within the formal U.S. health care system from July 2023 to June 2024. Peer-reviewed research also shows thousands upon thousands of self-managed drug-induced abortions occurring outside the formal health care system.’

Turning back Roe was only a first step in stopping the pro-abortion forces from encouraging and aiding pregnant women in their desires to rid themselves of their babies. We may see other influences on the pro-life movement to save these lives, such as the emphasis on marriage and family by the late Charlie Kirk and TPUSA, but this is no time to sit back and hope.

Too many lives are at risk.

Image: Public domain.