WaPo: Democrats decide it’s time for a ‘ruthlessly pragmatic’ approach to Trump

This morning, the Washington Post ran a new article with this title: “Democrats push for a ‘ruthlessly pragmatic’ approach to counter Trump”.

Uh, do leftists have much further to go in the ruthless category?

They applaud Antifa-style riots against public order and conservative activities. Yesterday’s unruly demonstration outside a Turning point USA event at the UC Berkeley campus (sold out at 1,900 attendees) being the most recent example.

Attacking federal ICE agents, frequent violent, destructive Antifa riots, attacks on police, encouraging criminal elements to destroy public order, etc. are already pretty far gone toward ruthlessness.

Leftists brazenly cheating in elections is ruthless.

Leftist government officials using their office to create lies and supposed conspiracies by conservatives is ruthless.

Many leftists not only refused to condemn the assassination attempts on President Trump and the assassination of Charlie Kirk, they celebrated it. That’s getting close to maximum ruthlessness.

The actions of Hillary Clinton and the DNC that appear to have led to some suspicious deaths was ruthless.

Senate Democrats willing to make Americans suffer during a government shutdown to fight for illegals getting healthcare, rather than approve their last budget with a Continuing Resolution, is apparently not ruthless enough.

What other ruthlessness is still available to leftists? To whom will leftists turn for inspiration?

I suggest they follow the corpse trail of former enemies and problem people to Hillary Clinton’s door. Even if she is demented or drinking heavily (allowing such may be rumors), they have no one that can match Hillary as the Wicked Witch of political ruthlessness.

Democrat propaganda says we are the violent ones, yet, since 2020, their action wing has committed most of the political violence.

Leftists must believe that if they can goad conservatives into public violence, their constituencies will be roused to deliver them victory, as if America’s 21st century population is equivalent to the brutalized, starving workers of Russia that Lenin mobilized in 1917. Maybe that’s why Democrats attract tens of millions of poor foreigners, and, of course, want to give them voting rights.

The only certainty is that Democrats becoming more “ruthless” is a big step toward civil war.

Based on the conservative personalities I have known, I deliver this warning to top Democrat politicians: Beware of what you want because you may get it — and realize too late how horribly wrong your expectations were.

Image: Mark Dixon from Pittsburgh, PA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.