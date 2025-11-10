Wake-up call for GOP: Deliver what you promised

Federalist editor Sean Davis on Sunday blasted Republican leadership for having “no accomplishments, no plans, and no vision.” In a post on X, Davis called the party’s strategy “brain-dead” and said voters have little reason to be excited heading into the next election.

I don’t know who is advising congressional Republicans on strategy right now, but it is whoever it is has an IQ barely approaching room temperature.



Republicans right now have no accomplishments, no plans, and no vision. Why on earth would anyone be excited to go vote for them… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 9, 2025

Davis has long been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, but noted in his Sunday post that the head of the party looks “weak and rudderless” for focusing too much on international issues instead of domestic policy.

He’s not entirely wrong. For all the GOP’s institutional strength, grassroots energy, and success in blocking parts of the Biden agenda, the party looks to have forgotten how to inspire. Recent polls showing Trump and the GOP falling in favor with voters coupled with last week’s off-year across-the-board losses drive Davis’ point home.

When voters look at Congress, they don’t see a clear domestic agenda that makes life better for families. They see press conferences, procedural fights, and investigations, but not a vision that connects directly to their paychecks, their bills, and their futures. Even when Republicans hold majorities, many Americans struggle to identify any improvements.

Davis’ frustration also points to something larger within the conservative coalition: Too many leaders chase social-media applause or intramural fights inside the movement instead of the hard work of governing. It’s easy to rail against the Left and the mainstream media, but it’s vital to make the legislative wins that improve the lives of everyday Americans.

The good news is that the GOP still has time to turn things around by taking back the narrative on the economy. They must show that conservative policies can make it easier to buy a home, raise a family, and build a business. And they must put forward candidates who can remind voters why limited government and individual freedom remain powerful ideas.

For decades, the Republican Party has thrived when it looked forward. Reagan’s “Morning in America” worked because it promised hope. If the GOP wants to win convincingly, it must prove again that conservatism is about building, not just blocking.

Sean Davis’ warning carries an essential truth: You can’t coast on outrage forever. A party that forgets how to inspire eventually loses the right to lead.