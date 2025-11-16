Wait a minute — how many illegal aliens are in our country again?

I have noticed over the last few months media reports that there are 10 million illegal aliens in the U.S. And now a small group in the U.S. House of Representatives is using that number to ask for amnesty.

Others are addressing the horrible idea itself. This article is a focus on the number they are pushing. This number stood out to me because President Biden let in at least 10 million illegal aliens, and I thought there were more than 10 million in the U.S. before President Biden was elected. My radar went on full alert.

So I did some research. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, there were at least 12 million illegals in the U.S. in that year. So if we had at least 12 million in 2020, and President Biden let in at least 10 million, that means we had at least 22 million in the U.S. in January of 2025.

I have to call BS on the 10 million number they are using. All the numbers are estimates, and these estimates are being generated by people with a pro-illegal agenda. There are at least 22 million illegals, not 10 million, and I believe that these estimates are likely underestimates. I refuse even to have a onversation with people who provably lie to push their agenda.

This false amnesty plan is another trap, and it is dishonest in so many ways, the least of which is the number being presented.

Any talk of amnesty increases the number of illegals. Reagan conservatives found out the hard way. The amnesty granted in the 1980s did not slow down illegal immigration. The Biden open border along with the possibility of hiding in the U.S. with the remote possibility of future amnesty is also a draw.

If we need immigration reform, then have a legitimate debate about immigration reform. As a nation, we have the right to determine who comes in and how. If we choose, we have a right to let in only people who can demonstrate that they add value to our country.

I don't want conservatives to fight at a time when we should be united, but the people pushing this are not conservatives. We have to hold the line. No to any form of amnesty. And we need to call BS when people misrepresent the numbers to push a false agenda. After all, the numbers don't lie, but people do. If they are misrepresenting these numbers, what else about this are they misrepresenting? If these representatives are your representatives, please let them know: "No to amnesty."

