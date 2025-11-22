VP Cheney's new friends?

What a difference a Trump makes! Let me take you back to the days that we had a fellow named Bush as President and Cheney as VP. For the record, I voted for them and supported the Iraq War. I don't want to start a debate, but Saddam had used chemical weapons against the Kurds, Iran, and shot at U.S. planes enforcing the no-fly zone. And it wasn't VP Dick Cheney who told us that he had chemical weapons. I recall President Clinton bombing "sites" on the day of his impeachment vote in 1998.

Enough history now let's talk about VP Cheney's funeral. Who was there is what everyone is talking about. Let's check out the story:

Dick Cheney’s funeral was yesterday, in Washington. Cheney was a fine man and an excellent public servant. His politics were moderate, but while he was vice president, and for years afterward, he was denounced by liberals as a fascist and commonly referred to as “Darth Vader.” Of course, he served under BushHitler, so that was only natural. There is much you could say about this. To some extent, it reflects the realignment we have lived through in recent years. But more, I think, it reflects the fact that Democrats don’t mean anything they say. “Darth Vader”? “BushHitler”? “Fascist”? Just kidding. We knew all along Cheney was a fine guy. Democrats smear their political opponents wantonly, not because they actually believe anything they say, but because their only object is to cling desperately to power, and lying to achieve and maintain power is one of their lesser sins. I suppose Dick Cheney should be grateful that the Democrats never actively tried to get him killed. His funeral told a different story. It was attended, by invitation, by Kamala Harris, Joe and Jill Biden, George W. and Laura Bush, and Al Gore. Also Rachel Maddow. But not President Trump or Vice President Vance, because they were not invited.

Again, I admired VP Cheney and defended him when the likes of Maddow were calling him a war criminal. How does the Cheney family feel that these people suddenly love them just because there is a Trump in the White House? Did Maddow or Carville apologize to Mrs. Cheney for all the name calling and abuse? I don't know and don't care but former Congresswoman Liz Cheney should be ashamed of letting this happen.

Rest in peace VP Cheney. You were a good man and that's how I remember you. I can't say that your daughter is a good woman for aligning herself with those who hated her dad only because of Trump. It's obvious that all of your critics hated you when it was convenient and loved you when it was more convenient.

Image: Library of Congress