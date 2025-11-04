Vile Nancy

It’s natural to be incensed at some of the hateful and vile rhetoric from despairing Dems. It is all condemnable, lest some progressive half-wit finds an excuse to escalate vile language into violence.

There are so many vile Dems; where does one begin the condemnation? How about Nancy Pee-on-thee Pelosi? That grotesquely haggard thing incongruously described our president (who is respected and even admired around most of the U. S. of A, and much of the world), as a “vile creature” and the “worst thing on the face of the earth.”

Nancy Pelosi calls President Trump a VILE CREATURE and the WORST THING ON PLANET EARTH. Her remarks are so insane that even CNN pushes back a little



There is no unity with the left, there is only defeating them. Because all they care about is power. They will do or say anything… pic.twitter.com/kPMqBSYKv9 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) November 4, 2025

The comment itself, and the commenter herself, is what is vile. Pelosi is pitiful, as history not only passes her by, but stamps all over her. Normally, her hysterical tirades wouldn’t justify rebuke. Unfortunately though, there are demented Dems lurking in the shadowy world of the dark web who may ascend their putrid basements with renewed “justification” for their evil plans.

Many Dems are very unhappy people, and are often dissatisfied with themselves. As a coping mechanism, they are renowned for projecting their inadequacies onto others. When pitiful Pelosi refers to our president as “vile,” she is really projecting what’s in her own dark soul.

Were it not for the violent incitement she’s countenancing, I’d almost be relieved she feels that way because it confirms what a warped and unhappy being she is. While Trump is joyful and upbeat, Nancy is having an emotional breakdown. In that sense, her outlandish criticisms are appreciated — one may judge President Trump, if at all, by the enemies he keeps.

In the below image, generated by ChatGPT, Nancy is engulfed by slimy snakes. Nevertheless, she seems none too perturbed, even comforted by them. That’s probably because what’s even more repulsive is not what’s crawling around her head, but what’s slithering around inside. After all, rather than exercise her medial prefrontal cortex (which is where much self-awareness percolates), she seems entrapped by the reptilian part of her brain.

She’s a vile snake, though I won’t sink to her leftist level by describing her as the “worst thing on the face of the earth.” That’s probably vile Shutdown Schumer (at least the vilest thing in America right now).

