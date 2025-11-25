Venezuelan narcodictator is being threatened by his Cuban 'friends' if he tries to escape -report

As U.S. gunships patrol closely to Caracas, Venezuela's narcodictator, Nicolas Maduro, is seeing few efforts to help him from his big-gun friends, such as Russia, China, and Iran.

His little-gun friends, though, e.g., Cuba, are where his real problems are. They're out to kill him.

According to Axios (emphasis added):

Oil-rich Venezuela has long been an opponent of the U.S. and has helped prop up Cuba's dictatorship, which furnishes security that helped install Maduro in 2013 and keep him in power. Venezuela also is an ally of Iran, China and Russia. Part of the challenge of persuading Maduro to leave, U.S. officials say, is that his Cuban handlers might execute him if he yields to American pressure and quits.

Self-imperialism has its drawbacks. And Venezuela has been a colony of Cuba since at least 2004, when Hugo Chavez invited Cuban agents into the country, placing them inside the ministries, including the critical infrastructure ones, such as water and electricity, as well as the likely ones, such as the secret police, barking orders.

When I visited Venezuela in late 2005, Cubans were all over the agriculture ministry dictating which cows to raise, filling up the hotels with troops guarding them outside the buildings, and manning medical kiosks (often empty) in the shantytowns. Ministries displayed "Cubazuela" portmanteau flag and some made murals of it. Reporters stood outside the airports and counted Cuban officials rolling in.

Obviously, they wouldn't take kindly to Maduro fleeing the country to save his skin from potential airstrikes. They'll be left holding the bag when the U.S. accomplishes its mission. And if history is any indication, they'd fight back with no surrender allowed, as was the case when the U.S. invaded Grenada, another country they effectively took over, in 1983. They took 25 casualties, 59 wounded, and 638 captured after President Reagan sent troops to reclaim the island.

The Cubans were deeply involved with the government there at the same time. I recall reading a news story about U.S. troops finding Cuban rulers' notes about the Grenadian government, with phrases like "idiot" written in the margins of documents. It makes one wonder if the Cubans were behind the violence and coup that preceded the U.S. invasion, too, meaning, they could do the same in Venezuela as it would be part of their playbook.

They were also present in El Salvador and Nicaragua during the Central American wars of the Reagan era. I recall reading in Dewey Clarridge's excellent memoir, "A Spy for All Seasons," that the only way the U.S. could have an impact on that takeover would be to "start killing Cubans."

The point being, the Cubans have taken over many Latin American countries in the past and when the reaction comes to their hellish rule, they fight back like cornered rats.

This appears to be the case with Maduro, too, meaning, it won't be easy to dislodge him if the Cubans are holding him hostage. Maduro is Cuba's prime patron keeping the socialist island hellhole afloat and they aren't about to give up this golden goose. They'd rather kill him, and obviously, have made this message clear.

Phil Gunson, a reporter I met for lunch when I was in Caracas on that same trip, has similar observations:

Mr. Maduro could well be losing sleep over the possibility of a targeted strike, a Special Operations snatch squad or even a full-scale intervention; he claims to have mobilized millions of militia members. But the safest outcome for those in Mr. Maduro’s inner circle is to remain in power. Any officers who might be privately keen to overthrow him would be reluctant to install Ms. Machado, their sworn enemy, in the presidency, and know full well the fate that awaits them if they fall afoul of Mr. Maduro’s security services.

I don't agree with his conclusions that the U.S. should not invade and throw the whole crew out, but what he wrote meshes with what is thus far known.

Socialist states are famous for keeping their people walled in. Obviously, they're still doing it, with this report of the Cubans holding him hostage. It underlines that there's nothing worth saving in that hellish regime and the sooner they are thrown out by whatever means, the better.

