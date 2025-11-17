Venezuela's Maduro should be careful what he wishes for ...

With the world's biggest aircraft carrier at his doorstep, Venezuela's drug-dealing, election-stealing, dictator, Nicolas Maduro, would like to have a talk with President Trump.

El Presidente Maduro is begging to hold talks with the United States to resolve any issues.



Maduro has offered Trump several bribes if he allows him to stay in power.



Trump agreed to the talks, but turned down the bribe pic.twitter.com/2sBpdj85xJ — Ohas4Real (@AyoguOhagwu) November 17, 2025

Obviously, he's taking the last resort of the cornered rat which he very much is.

Trump's response to him was step-into-my-parlor coy:

🚨 JUST IN - REPORTER: Maduro wants to talk?



PRESIDENT TRUMP: Venezuela would like to talk. What does it mean? You tell me. I don't know.



REPORTER: You'd want to talk to them?



TRUMP: I'd talk to anybody. I'd talk to YOU! Right? I'd talk to anybody. We'll see what happens. 👀 pic.twitter.com/StGkOut7v7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 17, 2025

The analysis of it was interesting:

Let’s be clear about what just happened.



Trump says the Maduro regime “wants to talk” while Rubio says the Cartel de los Soles gets designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization in days.



That isn’t a diplomatic opening but more like a deadline.



Washington is basically telling… — Francisco Poleo (@FranciscoPoleoR) November 17, 2025

What's really interesting, though, is whether Maduro knows what he is getting into:

"THEY WANT TO TALK" HEARD THIS LINE BEFORE?



On June 16, 2025 @realDonaldTrump announces that "Iran wants to talk"



On June 22, 2025, the United States Air Force and Navy attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran as part of the Iran-Israel war, under the code name of Operation… — Pedro Mario Burelli (@pburelli) November 17, 2025

Recall also that Trump held talks with President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Alaska a few months ago, and the pattern reappeared: Trump said Putin wasn't interested in serious discussions and by the end of the week, he resumed shipping weapons to Ukraine.

Talk to Trump as a delaying tactic, or try to snow him or put nothing on the table, and it won't be long before you get your keister whooped.

Trump demands results of his talks or he gets the big guns out. His time is valuable.

Which seems to be the point Maduro is at. If he really wants talks with Trump, he'd better be willing to do what President Trump wants, or the bombing starts tomorrow.

Maybe he's in for a surprise.

Image: Screen shot from X video.