Venezuela's Maduro has his own Jill Biden and a coven of communist hags surrounding him

A favorite leftist trope is that if wimmin ruled the world, whirled peas would abound.

Well, we're seeing how stupid that idea is in real time as the claque ruling and ruining Venezuela gets a good look under the hood.

According to El Mundo of Spain, which has a click-on English translation, Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, pretends to be a sweet little doting grandmother who lives to support her Maduro, writing:

But don't be fooled: Cilia Flores is not the sweet 69-year-old grandmother (six years older than Maduro) who participates in Bolivarian feats and in the television marathons of the tenant of the Miraflores Palace. Cilia Flores is a political animal , the head of the civilian wing of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the counterpoint to Diosdado Cabello's military faction. Without her, Maduro would never have reached the top . Her presence at every meeting with the high political and military command, as well as on trips by allies to Caracas, is no coincidence. Cilia always speaks, and her words carry weight. "She has a fiery temper," Maduro once declared on television. And he wasn't lying. This was the case from the beginning, when Cilia was part of the legal team that Hugo Chávez had in his cell in Yare, after the coup against the social democrat Carlos Andrés Pérez in 1992. Maduro was just a union leader who, because of his large size, served to protect the back of the supreme commander. ... She held key positions before her husband in the various Chavista administrations: congresswoman, head of the Bolivarian parliamentary group, comptroller general of the Republic, president of the National Assembly... "Indeed, Cilia continues to be very important, fundamental. While Maduro's great virtue is playing the fool, Cilia's great virtue is playing the demure one and laughing at her husband's jokes, quite different from what she really is. Cilia is an intelligent woman, she knows how to wield power and enjoys wielding it," Carmen Beatriz Fernández, a consultant and specialist in cyberpolitics, told LOC.

This isn't the half of it. The article notes also that she's the mom of the famous "narconephews," a 2015 case in which two of her sons from a previous marriage were picked up by the Drug Enforcement Administration in Haiti for attempting to smuggle 800 kilos of cocaine into the U.S. The pair were sentenced to 14 years in the can, but got let out in 2022, courtesy of Joe Biden, in exchange for some Americans that Maduro held hostage.

After that, Cilia put one of them in charge of the PDVSA state oil company's finances. When analysts note that the state oil company is nothing but a money-laundering front for the drug trade, the appointment makes perfect sense.

The Biden administration released the two "narcosobrinos," Efraín Antonio Campo Flores and Francisco Flores de Freitas, on October 1, 2022.

El Mundo notes that the hag has a lot of cronies, and that may explain why Venezuela is apparently ruled by a coven of Marxist hags, with Cilia calling herself the 'First Revolutionary Combatant' instead of first lady, and locals calling her the red witch:

Beyond her public image and political strength, Flores acts as a major catalyst for the family business. Frightened by the loss of popular support, Maduro ordered the construction of a mansion inside Fort Tiuna, the largest installation of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) in Caracas. On the other side of the "military border," in the upscale Curumo Mountains area, the Flores family has forced the purchase of villas built in that privileged location . Around her seat as president of the legislature, Cilita began placing her family and friends. Pure nepotism . While she strengthened the civilian sector of Chavismo, her people also benefited. This first group includes the siblings Delcy (executive vice president) and Jorge (Maduro's chief negotiator), as well as Judge Carislya Rodríguez, president of the Supreme Court of Justice; Attorney General Tarek William Saab; and Elvis Amoroso, president of the National Electoral Council, the same one who was forced to block the website with last year's election results after the landslide defeat at the polls.

All that, and she forced the sale of other people's villas so she could take them for herself. Evita Peron used to do that, ripping the jewels off ladies's necks at the opera in the name of stomping out the rich, and then keeping them for herself. Cilia likes to do it with with real estate.

It gets worse.

Longtime Venezuela observer and analyst Pedro Burelli, who is Venezuelan, notes that the coven is much bigger than the names on the list at El Mundo, and explains why the spotlight on Cilia, the Jill Biden of Maduro's communist hellhole, is important right now.

El diario @elmundoes, en su suplemento de fin de semana, profundiza en la cuestión de quién realmente usurpa el poder y mal gobierna Venezuela. Según el titular de la nota, @conciliaflores, la segunda esposa de @NicolasMaduro, siempre… — Pedro Mario Burelli (@pburelli) November 29, 2025

VENEZUELA TODAY | THE WORLD EXPOSES CILITA The newspaper @elmundoes , in its weekend supplement, delves into the question of who is really usurping power and misgoverning Venezuela. According to the byline of the article, @conciliaflores , the second wife of @NicolasMaduro , always discreet in public, “is five steps ahead” of him. There is no doubt about this. There are infinite testimonies, although very few journalistic pieces like this one. Cilia Flores, a lawyer, played a crucial role in many of Hugo Chávez's shenanigans. Six years older than Maduro, she married him at the beginning of his presidency. Although the Spanish newspaper does not recount it, the unofficial version in Havana is that it was Fidel Castro who selected her over @RRamirezVE, then president of @PDVSA and Raúl Castro's candidate, as the effective substitute for the dying Chávez [Chavez died of botched Castrocare for cancer in Cuba in 2013 -ed]. The Caribbean Castro machismo determined that the anointed one would be Nicolás, but the one who ensured Cuba's control over Venezuela was the criminal mind and the cold personality of the quiet little fly that, at the same time, and contradicting appearances, they label as the first combatant. Venezuela differs from other autocratic models in its approach to gender equality. Chavismo has been characterized by the prominence of influential and wicked women. The list is long, but in addition to the Capa Cilia, standout figures include Delcy Rodríguez, who usurps the vice presidency and controls all the strings and external lobbying, the president of the Supreme Court Caryslia Rodríguez, who prostitutes the Constitution and the laws daily, the admiral Carmen Meléndez, who has held a thousand positions always under Cuba's orders, Tibisay Lucena, who died without faltering in the rigging of elections while presiding over the National Electoral Council, Iris Varela, the wet nurse who nursed the Tren de Aragua and other criminal gangs, Luisa Ortega, who as attorney general established the reign of judicial terror, and a host of prosecutors and judges who are part of the hit squad of the Bolivarian revolution. I doubt there is another revolution so parity-based in the planning and execution of evil. It is good that in these hours we focus on Cilita. She has always been ready to negotiate an exit, and people like Raúl Gorrín deny it, even though he pounded many hallways in Washington in those endeavors. Her problem is maximalism. She has always demanded absurd conditions, total and universal impunity, access to part of the stolen fortune to “protect herself from her enemies,” and an almost infinite list of people who must evade justice. Conditions that also collude with the constant increase in criminal activity (narcotrafficking, illegal mining, and money laundering) and the repression that she directs with millimeter precision. Cilia is a perverse and persistent woman who, in the face of the terrible negotiators of @JoeBiden, managed to force the release of her nephews imprisoned in the United States for narcotrafficking and lift the sanctions on another who was responsible for turning PDVSA into a gigantic money laundering operation for the benefit of his aunt and the numerous cartels that use Venezuela as an operations hub. Today she has dozens of foreign hostages and hundreds of civilian and military political prisoners who are her bargaining weapon or shield toward the longed-for impunity. As the head of Venezuela's kidnappers, she knows that those hostages can be key in these final hours. With these comments aside, I invite you to read what El Mundo presents to the world.

What it tells us is that evil hags rule Venezuela and it won't do to just get Maduro out of power -- each and every one of these horrible women needs to face justice, too, particularly the Jill Biden of this bunch, Cilia Flores.

But just take a look at this one, a single example of this Chavista sisterhood from hell: