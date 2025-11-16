Venezuela's dictator croons 'Imagine' for all his adoring descamisados

It's funny how a death-squad dictator can get all whirled-peasy when he's got the U.S.'s biggest aircraft carrier parked on his front porch looking at him.

But here we are with Nicolas Maduro, socialist dictator, election thief, and drug dealer, singing a new tune.

According to the Associated Press:

The president of Venezuela took part in an event with his supporters on Saturday, where he recalled British musician John Lennon and even went on to sing part of one of his iconic songs, “Imagine.” Nicolás Maduro was delivering a rallying speech to a group of supporters in the populous Petare neighborhood on the outskirts of the capital, Caracas, when, in the middle of his remarks, he asked his communications minister, Alfred Nazareth, to remind him of the song’s name. “What a beautiful song, the lyrics. For the young people, look up the lyrics. It’s an inspiration for all times,” the Venezuelan president said after hearing a passage of the song, which was played over the event’s sound system.

Spare us. The AP has a video of it at the link above, or it can be viewed on its own tweet here:

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro breaks into singing John Lennon's 'Imagine' as he talks about US tensions. pic.twitter.com/R270tpM5AF — The Associated Press (@AP) November 16, 2025

... or at this one:

Hoje Nicolás Maduro cantou “Imagine” do John Lennon para pedir paz pic.twitter.com/abzOT6wJtX — Sam Pancher (@SamPancher) November 16, 2025

Let's cut to the chase. Maduro is running scared as President Trump declines to state what he intends to do with all that military hardware pointed at Venezuela, along with orders to CIA operatives inside the country -- of unknown purpose.

But we know he's taking out the drug boats, 20 at last count, and it's unlikely to stop at the small fry serving as mules to transport the drugs. The kingpins, the warehouses, the processing centers are far more likely to be the targets they're moving toward.

And with Maduro the drug dealer in chief -- he actually makes his money off narcotrafficking because we know he's wrecked his oil industry, Maduro knows his days are dicey.

It's creepy he picked that song, given his record of human rights violations. It's creepier still when one remembers that that was Jimmy Carter's favorite song, the one he wanted played at his ostensibly religious funeral. Carter, of course, normalized fraud in Veneuela's electoral system.

The Vatican figures here, too. 'Imagine' is the favorite song of one of Pope Leo's closest wokester allies, Filipino Cardinal Luis Tagle, who was caught singing the looney anthem in his region's karaoke tradition:

Maduro may also be looking for allies in the Vatican to pull his chestnuts out of the fire because he knows the local bishops aren't going to help -- they've verbally blasted him to kingdom come after all the vile things he's done, so he's trying to rally the Pope Leo set to his defense as they might be more naive.

It's not the only peacenik-type statement he's made in the last few days, it's just the glurgiest and yuckiest.