USA Today: Zohran Mamdani’s ‘free’ child care promise is ‘possible’ as ‘political stars are almost in alignment’

It is no wonder that so many young people think socialism is great: “free” stuff, and a media that pretends it’s “possible” to do.

The following USA Today article shows how worthless experts are, and how willing most of the media is to intentionally mislead the public.

Mamdani says he’ll bring free child care to NYC. It’s not easy, but is it possible? [W]ith Mamdani’s election, some advocates say New York City is closer than ever to making free child care a reality. It won’t be easy, and it won’t happen overnight. But ‘this is a policy that can absolutely happen,’ said Alyson Silkowski, a senior policy advisor for New America’s New Practice Lab, a nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, D.C. ‘It seems, for the first time, that the political stars are almost in alignment,’ Silkowski said.

Just pretend things that cost endless amounts of money are free. This is also why the federal government and other government entities are broke, and continually looking to confiscate an escalating amount of money from the people. They endlessly raise income taxes and regressive taxes to pay for this “free” stuff. They search for ways to make more people dependent on the government as they pretend to care. In the article, “free” child care for NYC alone will cost $6 to $14 billion:

Silkowski said it will cost about $6 billion for New York City and upwards of $14 billion for the state. Experts agree that the city and state must work hand in hand to establish universal child care for all New Yorkers. It will likely include adjusting the state’s tax system and placing tax hikes on corporations and the ultra-wealthy said Marina Marcou-O’Malley of the Alliance for Quality Education. Silkowski said there’s also a possibility the city or state will ask employers to contribute to child care costs.

And they have to increase subsidies for everyone, not just the poor or lower middle classes. The rich have to also receive “free” child care:

To get to universal free child care, subsidy programs will have to be scaled over the next several years, meaning some families who don’t have free child care now, could by this time next year, Silkowski said.

See, you can’t have income eligibility rules, because that stigmatizes children and families that don’t pay:

But economic eligibility systems are stigmatizing and difficult to navigate, Bailin [“free” child care activist] said. ‘It shouldn’t be a complicated system of income tests to prove your worth, right?’ Bailin said. ‘We all need this.’

That is the same reason Obama made meals at school “free” for everyone.

Then, of course, we have to up the pay for the workers for free stuff:

However the expansion happens, experts agree that in scaling the system, child care workers’ pay will also need to be scaled up to account for the child care workforce shortage.

And we have to get 100% of kids in these free daycares because we really care about their well being and development. Heaven forbid kids stay at home with their parents, or are homeschooled. The same people who advocate for this fight home-schooling, school choice vouchers, and charter schools. How would they indoctrinate children from a very young age to understand how wonderful big government and socialism is if these children stay with their parents?

It’s not just about affordability, she said. It’s about the developmental wellbeing of kids. ‘Those first three years, as far as brain development, are so crucial,’ Hershkowitz [another activist] said.

Because children are better off in the hands of strangers than their own parents? This is nuts!

How do you make health care affordable according to the media and other Democrats? Just continually up the subsidies!

How do you make college more affordable? Just continually up the subsidies and loans! And the price skyrockets much more than overall inflation. And when parents and children can’t pay back the loans? Just have benevolent Democrats pay them off. Pretend it is free and “forgiven.”

And for the next three years, as elections are always coming up, most of the media and other Democrats will continually intentionally lie that they are the party that makes things more affordable.

From AI:

Abraham Lincoln said the greatest threat to America is from within when he was 28 years old.

It has been clear for decades that the media and other Democrats collude to destroy Republicans and elect Democrats. The attacks have escalated since Trump started running to return the power and money to the people from the ever-powerful and greedy government. That is the opposite of what a dictator would do.

Image generated by ChatGPT.