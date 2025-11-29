Unplugging the Autopen presidency

(For more on the ramifications of the Autopen order, check out this post.)

Revelations about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline have exposed an “autopen presidency” run by unelected aides. Exclusive footage from the Oversight Project shows former Chief of Staff Jeffrey Zients and others admitting they propped up a president increasingly unable to perform his duties.

Thousands of documents—including executive orders, pardons, commutations, and judicial commissions—were signed by machine rather than by Biden himself.

Yesterday, November 28, President Donald Trump declared all documents bearing Biden’s autopen signature “terminated and of no further force or effect.” He estimated that up to 92% of Biden’s official actions relied on the device, accused aides of running a “shadow government,” and warned of perjury charges if Biden denies the facts.

The Constitution (Article II, Section 3) and federal statutes (e.g., 1 Stat. 281 [1792]; 28 U.S.C. § 172; 5 U.S.C. § 2902) require the President to personally sign commissions, which must then bear the Great Seal. Chief Justice Marshall’s opinion in Marbury v. Madison (1803) holds that an unsigned commission is invalid and confers no authority. Trump’s order applies this principle across the board.

The Oversight Project found that aides used at least three different autopen patterns. Of Biden’s 160 executive orders, most were machine-signed. More than 4,200 pardons and commutations—including 80 full pardons—were issued without Biden’s review, some while he vacationed in St. Croix. Internal emails show staff altered clemency lists on their own authority.

The practical consequences are sweeping: All 237 Article III judicial appointments, including Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s, now lack valid commissions and can be vacated.

Open-border policies (e.g., mass parole programs and Operation Allies Welcome) that admitted millions of unvetted migrants lose their legal footing.

Temporary Protected Status grants for hundreds of thousands of Haitians, Somalis, and others are revoked.

Green-energy subsidies, DEI mandates across federal agencies, and certain foreign-aid commitments can be immediately unwound.

Critics predict chaos and promise lawsuits. Democrat lawmakers, the ACLU, and allied groups are already preparing challenges in friendly venues such as the D.C. District Court and the Ninth Circuit. They will argue that autopen use has been routine since the Jefferson administration and cannot be retroactively invalidated.

Yet historical practice never extended to clemency or judicial commissions on this scale, and no prior president was documented as cognitively incapable of reviewing what he “signed.” With a 6-3 conservative Supreme Court majority that has repeatedly curtailed nationwide injunctions and deferred to executive authority in immigration and national-security matters, prolonged delay is unlikely.

For four years, staffers wielded presidential power while shielding an impaired leader from public view. Trump’s decree ends that arrangement in a single stroke. By insisting that only documents personally signed by a competent president carry legal force, he restores the constitutional chain of accountability.

The republic does not run on autopilot. In invalidating the autopen legacy, President Trump has reaffirmed that the executive power belongs to the person the voters chose—not to the aides who kept the chair warm while the country drifted.

