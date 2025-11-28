Under Zohran Mamdani, the Big Apple becomes the new Juárez…or Gaza

Everybody (with a brain) knows it: When Zohran Mamdani swears in as mayor in a matter of weeks, criminality will reign supreme in the Big Apple. The “public safety” measures he’s talked about implementing, like the closure of Riker’s Island, the slashing of resources and funding from law enforcement, and the prohibition of sending police officers to deal with domestic violence calls, are all policies that protect and prioritize criminals, not victims. On top of that, he’s announced that his administration and his police chief will not cooperate with ICE, and instead, will shield illegally-present foreigners from federal agents. And, Mamdani very recently met with Siraj Wahhaj (real name Jeffrey Kearse). To the surprise of no one (with a brain), Wahhaj has an established history of supporting Muslim terrorists and their causes, even calling America “filth” and urging Muslims to use the political system to wage “jihad” in the states; Mamdani called Wahhaj a “pillar” of Muslim community and a local “leader.”

Mamdani is going to usher in an unprecedented wave of crime, anarchy, and chaos (which explains the predicted mass exodus).

All that being said, the neighboring county of Nassau is not taking any chances, and county executive Bruce Blakeman has decided that when Mamdani takes office, he’s planning to run the border between Queens and Nassau like Tom Homan would, literally putting up a wall, using high-tech security measures to track who comes in from Mamdani’s domain, and directing a heavy police presence to patrol the area. From an item at the New York Post this morning:

‘We are doing everything necessary to make sure that Nassau County is safe,’ Blakeman told the outlet, calling Mamdani’s policies ‘pro-criminal’ and ‘anti-American.’ The county executive’s office hasn’t disclosed a price tag for the bolstered border security but said he’d fund the price tag for the gadgets through asset forfeitures.

Additionally, Blakeman intends to take the exact opposite approach of Mamdani, and plans to hire more police and “boost the county’s existing and controversial collaboration with ICE….”

Perhaps most telling is this: Blakeman and his police chief aren’t really sure how much intel they plan to share with the NYPD once it comes under Mamdani’s control, acknowledging the serious security risks this could mean—New York City has become a hostile enemy state.

When your ideology and policies turn the sparkling “capital of the world” into third world hellholes, like Juárez or Gaza, with the dysfunction to match, maybe it’s time to adjust course.

Image generated by ChatGPT.