U.K.'s Scotland considers assisted suicide

Scotland is considering passing a law to permit assisted suicide for any reason whatsoever.

Scotland is currently considering legislation that would legalize so-called “assisted suicide.” This involves a medical professional giving deadly drugs to someone to kill themself. The Catholic Church is firmly opposed to assisted suicide.

This led John Keenan, Bishop of Paisley, to warn that passage of the bill could mean Catholic care organizations like the Little Sisters in Greenock would be forced to allow assisted suicide in their homes or face defunding or closure.

Bishop Keenan further stated (of the proposed bill):

“It will also not exclude a person whose primary motivation for their request is among [the] following nonterminal conditions: eating disorders; intellectual disabilities, including but not limited to [Down] syndrome; mood disorders, including but not limited to depression; anxiety disorders; the receipt of any disability or sickness-related benefits, including but not limited to Adult Disability Payment, or any equivalent welfare payment; loneliness or social isolation; financial hardship or low income; feelings of being a burden to others; poor or unsuitable housing conditions; any other mental health condition or developmental disorder that is not a terminal illness.”

If this proves true, we will have passed the point of no return.

Didn’t get that promotion at work? It’s okay, medical professionals are here to end your life!

Lose your Tam O’ Shanter? Spill your Guinness? Bad day at the track? No problem, authorities will see to your demise.

Son come out as straight? Daughter says she’s converting to Judaism? Not to worry, we can snuff you out.

Is your favorite kilt ripped and stained? Did your camera malfunction just when you had Nessie framed for the perfect photo? Why put up with the pain and shame when you can simply end it all?

Let dad down? Wife left you for her gynecologist? Worried about global warming/climate change? Why not do the world a solid and exit, stage left, if you know what I mean?

Experiencing insomnia? Got a touch of agoraphobia? You know what to do.

Dumb as a post? Let’s spell it out for you: Medical Assistance In Dying, or MAID. Can you spell M-A-I-D?

Should this be the criteria determining eligibility for assisted suicide, the vast majority of those comprising today’s Democrat party would qualify.

It is expressly O.K. to make fun of a horrifying bill (and ethos) for three reasons: 1) It is often the most effective way to illustrate absurdity and evil, 2) First Amendment/free speech rights, and 3) Because the alternative is to get so depressed that one might consider ... never mind.

