U.K. policeman fired for not being nice enough to knife-wielding suspect

British police officer Lorne Castle was fired for not treating a teenager who (allegedly) assaulted an elderly man with “courtesy and respect.”

Not kidding. Castle is appealing the verdict.

What transpired? A gang wielding knives got into a brawl with another gang near a McDonald's, and Constable Castle attempted to arrest the masked 15-year-old who was involved in the fight -- and who allegedly assaulted the elderly man and another person.

The cop tackled the teen, who then began yelling as a knife fell out of his pocket. Castle subsequently instructed the perpetrator to “stop screaming like a b*tch” and arrested him.

A misconduct panel apparently didn’t like the fact that Castle told the knife-wielding assailant to “stop screaming like a b*tch,” and therefore concluded that Castle had not treated the violent criminal suspect “with courtesy and respect.”

Castle, who had once previously saved a woman from drowning, told GB News, “The intention was to arrest a potentially violent subject without any injuries and to make sure it was safe. I know I made that split [second] decision with no ill intent.”

So it is important that law-enforcement officers, many of whom risk their lives on a daily basis trying to save the lives of others, and otherwise protect those whom they serve, refrain from using coarse language, or even the mildest of oaths when attempting to arrest criminals, whether they are armed with deadly weapons or not.

In today’s society where nearly every television show, movie, and advertisement is filled with F-bombs and other curse words, “b*tch” might seem almost quaint. Not so. Who are we to say how a masked, knife-wielding gangbanger or a garden-variety street thug might internalize such a label?

Why, it might cause them such angst and pain that they turn to a life of … never mind.

Sarcasm aside, it is mind-boggling and tragic how criminals are coddled in the West today, even as law-abiding patriotic citizens are mocked, cancelled, fined, or imprisoned for “conservative” tweets, questioning elections, or criticizing governments. And, yes, I’m directing much of this at you, United Kingdom. And Canada.

But, sadly, things aren’t much better here in the States. Illegal aliens have been feted, given free stuff, and dispersed across the fruited plain.

Hardened criminals who have been arrested countless times are let go, many to commit heinous new crimes. Cashless bail, the defund the police movement, open borders, etc., etc.

How the hell is it possible that so many people cheer the likes of George Floyd, Luigi Mangione, and Tyler Robinson while simultaneously wanting to visit violence upon ICE officers and those with whom they disagree politically?

Likely for the same reason that many believe abortion “rights” should be sacrosanct, while those who silently pray outside an abortion mill should be arrested. Strip it down to what it is, folks, and don’t be afraid of the truth. Ever. It is good versus evil. Period.

Antifa shouldn’t get a pass while Jan. 6ers are still held in confinement. Those who perpetrated the Russia-Collusion Hoax and utilized government departments and funds to take down a sitting president just because they didn’t like him should face the consequences. But they won’t. No one involved with the COVID-1984 scandals, Arctic Frost, or any other criminal enterprise directed against Trump, parents who attend school board meetings, conservative Catholics, or certain taxpayers, has been — or ever will be — held accountable.

Politicos and bureaucrats such as Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton, Jim Comey, James Clapper, John Brennan, Peter Strzok, and all the assorted other bad actors and traitors have not been held to account in any substantive way, shape, or form. And you know they never will be.

Because, while they are vile, aggressive, and forward-thinking, the vast majority of Republicans are not.

So, game over. These radical, Jacobin Democrats commit these crimes knowing full well that if a future Republican administration tries to hold them to account, they will scream that — just as they predicted — the hate-filled, jack-booted fascists will seek to arrest their political opponents and lay waste to “our democracy.” And the remoras in the pathetically compliant lap-dog mainstream media will be only too happy — and aroused — to repeat this Satanic propaganda.

But never mind.

Let us return to what really matters. Policemen, constables, gendarmes -- and the like -- if you encounter a mass shooting event, make sure not to say “darn it” or call the mass murderer “a monster.”

If you come upon a serial stabber, resist the urge to call him a “son-of-a-gun,” or “naughty boy.”

Similarly, if it is obvious that a radical Islamic suicide bomber is about to blow up a bistro or corner bar, eschew all forms of Islamophobia, and do not utter “egads!”

In showing such restraint, your misconduct panel or board will not have to sack you … though quite a few others may die. Damn it! Oops, sorry.

Image: Ronnie Macdonald, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed