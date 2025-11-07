Two steps closer to the edge

One of the most disturbing – not to say foreboding -- news stories of recent months flew by to little public reaction over the past week: reports that a number of Donald Trump’s staffers and their families have ben forced to take residence at military installations due to threats of violence.

Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and others have moved to military bases in the D.C. area due to blatant threats against their safety and that of their families.

Miller’s wife Katie reported being threatened by a woman in front of her home the day after Charlie Kirk was shot. A short time later somebody dumped flyers in their neighborhood accusing Miller of being a Nazi and a war criminal and providing the family’s home address. The Millers have three young children.

Just think about this. The world’s oldest representative democracy, that’s about to celebrate a quarter-millennium of existence, that has survived and triumphed over wars, depressions, plagues, riots, and what have you, has been reduced to the level of a terrorist-ridden banana republic. All due to a disgruntled and out-of-control political minority.

Little has been said about this in the media. This is understandable – they don’t want to call attention to it in fear of revealing what the Left, to which they belong, is capable of, or, God forbid, to generate sympathy for the evil MAGAites. The few comments have been smug expressions of Schadenfreude or implications that the whole thing is a hoax.

This, of course, is the latest in a long line of threats against the safety and security – and even the lives -- of members of the American center Right, including the Alexandria ballfield attack, the Las Vegas concert massacre, the attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s life, the three attempts against President Trump, and most recently, the murder of Charlie Kirk. If such a record had been compiled involving any other group in the country – say, members of the Democrat party -- there would no end of condemnations and calls for action. But for conservatives, it’s different. Hunting season against them has been normalized.

Anyone who doubts that fact can take a look at this, which was released almost simultaneously with the base story.

“Charlie Kirk was a racist, was a piece of sh*t.” Jennifer Welch a podcaster and friend of Obama, laughs at death threats directed at conservatives and then announces to the Dems: “you can either jump on board with this shit, or we’re coming after you the same way we come after MAGA.” She winds up by calling for what amounts to a massacre: “There are so many more of us.” As for anybody with doubts, just take a look at those eyes.

And let’s not forget that a man who openly called for the murder of conservatives was just elected AG of Virginia. A wannabe assassin is now the highest law enforcement official of the state.

What’s going on here? It’s simply the Left revealing its actual nature and fulfilling its true agenda, as opposed to the faux-humanist bullshit they preach to anybody who’s listening. The Left is the party of violence. It’s that simple. It’s innate in the ideology and has expressed repeatedly in every single instance in which they actually achieved power. Look at their heroes: Lenin, Trotsky, Stalin, Mao, Ho Chi Minh, Pol Pot, Castro, Che, Mengistu, Ceausescu… A more impressive parade of murderers could scarcely be drawn from any other political philosophy or set of beliefs. Consider the countries they’ve laid to waste. The number of victims? We have no clear idea. It’s that far above human comprehension. Prof. R.J. Rummel, who has devoted his life to researching the question of how many deaths have been caused by government, could come no closer than to say it was somewhere north – very far north – of 100 million.

The American Left is no different, apart from their frivolity and immaturity. As Welch clearly reveals, they’re all a pack of baby Ches, living vivid fantasy lives of fire and bloodshed. They’ve got a movie running through their heads, constantly and without intermission, in which all the comrades link arms with the People and march toward a horizon blazing with Victory, with MAGA demons and zombies fleeing before them. It’s the people’s revolution crossed with the Marvel franchise.

Frankly, the Marvel franchise is more convincing. As was pointed out by the noted political commentator Mike Tyson, “Everybody’s got a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” So let’s see the plan, lefties.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service