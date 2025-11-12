Two recent reports expose China’s and Iran’s vulnerabilities

Both China and Iran are our geopolitical enemies. Both have been waging covert warfare against us. They fund our more overt enemies, they do whatever they can to flood America with drugs, they foment terrorism against the US and its allies, and they fund NGOs that destabilize America with leftism and Islamism. They are dangerous.

However, no enemy, no matter how formidable, is completely invulnerable, and that certainly goes for China and Iran. People more knowledgeable and talented than I am can probably provide long lists of the vulnerabilities each has that we need to exploit, but I can tell you right off the bat about two, both of which are illustrated by recent news reports.

Image created using AI.

One of China’s primary points of vulnerability is that everything it does is done shoddily. I’ve written about this often in connection with the Chinese Belt & Road initiative. China built infrastructure for poor countries across the world (including Southern Europe) in exchange for low-interest loans and, more importantly, Chinese access to that infrastructure. In this way, China created a network of ports—both sea and water—to which it had access, along with other vital infrastructure services, such as energy, that would serve it in the event of war.

This was worrisome. However, what’s become clear is that, almost without exception, these projects—which China mandated be built using all or mostly Chinese workers—have been disastrous in quality. They decay rapidly to the point at which they’re unusable. That shouldn’t surprise anyone who has ever bought a Chinese-made product.

The latest example of shoddy Chinese workmanship hit closer to home, in China itself, and it did so spectacularly:

WATCH 🔴



A 758-meter Hongqi Bridge in southwest China has just collapsed months after it was inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/eq5rYn5KFz — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 11, 2025

China has seemingly unlimited manpower and willpower, neither of which should ever be discounted, and it makes things that look dazzling (just think of the Beijing Olympics), but communism has left its people careless to the point of death. They have no pride in their work. In addition, because communism is a system built on power, not morals, it is vulnerable to corruption. When you combine the two—carelessness and corruption –disaster is inevitable.

(By the way, as we increasingly import people from the third world and do not require that they be assimilate to American values of hard work, good work, and moral work, we will go down the same path of death by shoddiness.)

Meanwhile, in Iran, a devastating drought is literally sapping the life out of the country. At the Middle East Forum, Guy Goldstein and Rebecca Bar-Sef have written an epic analysis of Iran’s ongoing water crisis, which is a must-read for anyone wanting insights into one of Iran’s most pressing problems. The introductory paragraph spells out what Iran’s mullahs face, even as they obsessively work and spend to destroy Israel and threaten the West:

This report provides an analysis of Iran’s water crisis, concluding that it is the central driver of a cascade of systemic breakdowns pushing the nation toward state failure. The crisis is not a natural disaster, but a politically engineered catastrophe, the direct result of decades of mismanagement, corruption, and flawed ideology. The primary culpability lies with the Iranian regime and its security-economic apparatus, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This is evidenced by the regime’s profound failure to adapt in a region where other arid states have successfully implemented sustainable water management strategies, and by its systematic destruction of a 3,000-year-old national legacy of water stewardship.

The report details how Iran’s agriculture, energy grid, urban life, and transportation are all collapsing under the weight of corruption, apathy, and obsession.

In addition, receding waters are turning up evidence of old crimes that the mullahs would prefer people ignore. (I’m reminded of how Lake Mead’s drought reminded people that Las Vegas was once mob territory.) Thus, as the Karaj Dam in Iran dries up, the bodies of dozens of people who were clearly murdered have emerged from the muck:

🔴 Horrifying:



Reports that at least 74 bodies have been found in the Karaj Dam in Iran, all thought to be executed anti-regime dissidents.



Because of the drought and lack of rain, this dam has dried up almost completely and revealed a MASS GRAVE.



The victims had their hands… pic.twitter.com/7tz4m2PjYq — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 11, 2025

Again, no nation is all-powerful or invulnerable. However, one virtue of a free country is that it can acknowledge and correct systemic problems. Tyrannies cannot do that. Since the government’s power is predicated on a fearful people’s perception that the government is all-powerful and all-knowing, making resistance futile, if that perception is shattered, the people at the top are suddenly vulnerable.

I hope, therefore, that the Trump administration is doing everything it can to help the Chinese and Iranian people become aware of their own governments’ failures.