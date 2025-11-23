Trump torches TPS

President Trump dropped a Friday night bombshell in a Truth Social post: the immediate termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalis in Minnesota.

“Minnesota, under Governor Walz is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity,” Trump declared. “Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER!”

This is a long-overdue action against a welfare racket that has been bleeding taxpayers while funding Jihadists abroad.

The epicenter appears to be in Minneapolis, the heart of Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-Jihad Squad) extremist fiefdom, where an estimated 80,000 to 100,000 Somalis cluster -- the largest such enclave in the U.S.

TPS, a Biden-era Band-Aid extended through March 2026, shielded just 705 non-citizens from deportation amid the chaos in Somalia.

But as Trump correctly notes, that's peanuts compared to the actual infestation: a web of scams siphoning billions from programs like Feeding Our Future, Housing Stabilization Services, and Autism Services.

More than 70 defendants -- nearly all Somali -- face charges in the $250 million Feeding Our Future heist alone, with U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson warning of "billions" stolen in a fraud ecosystem that rivals organized crime syndicates.

Even worse, Minnesota taxpayers are unwittingly bankrolling al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda affiliate terrorizing Somalia. An exposé in City Journal reveals millions being funneled overseas. That means the "largest funder of Al-Shabaab" is ... us.

Somali gangs, tied to violent crime, human trafficking, and now confirmed terror financing, have turned the Twin Cities into a no-go zone. ICE has logged over 4,000 Somalis with removal orders, a backlog that President Trump vows to vaporize now that TPS shields are shattered. Somalia's repatriation cooperation represents a green light for mass flights home.

Ilhan Omar, the ever unapologetic ingrate who fled Somalia's hellhole as a child, yet lectures America on her sins, fired back venomously: “I am a citizen and so are the majority of Somalis in America. Good luck celebrating a policy change that really doesn’t have much impact … We are here to stay.”

Actually, she has a point. Well, half a point, anyway. The fraud's architects are often U.S.-born or naturalized, exploiting our (naively) high-trust systems. Some 58% of Minnesota's 86,000 Somalis are native-born, steeped in a clan-based culture where "me, my brother and my tribe against your tribe" justifies pillaging outsiders. So much in Islam justifies these depredations. Lying is allowed, as is rape and even oppression of non-Muslim minorities.

Liberal guilt -- epitomized by Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara's groveling apologies -- allows it to fester, from unreported female genital mutilation (affecting 30,000 girls) to election-rigging via tribal loyalties that sank mayoral hopeful Omar Fateh.

This is not isolated to Minnesota. It's a microcosm of the left's failed multiculturalism. We see echoes of it in Dearborn, Michigan, where young Muslim men -- immigrants and their spawn -- bluntly admit they'd fight for Iraq over Uncle Sam.

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

This spotlights a community so entrenched in foreign allegiances that loyalty tests for citizenship are long overdue. Parents remit fortunes home, retiring abroad while their kids game the system here. Trump's axing of TPS, slashing fraud's lifeline, signals a broader purge: denaturalize terror backers, audit complicit Democrat bureaucrats and NGO's, and slam refugee doors shut.

We (conservatives) cheer this as MAGA in action -- restoring law, draining the swamp of woke enablers like Tim Walz, whose regime overlapped these atrocities. But it's only Step One. It’s time to end TPS nationwide, enforce our borders like fortresses, and demand assimilation or repatriation.

It’s intolerable that America's generosity is being used to build terrorist networks. The hammer needs to fall on those who have any part in it.

We better get our act together -- before the clans come for us all.

Image: Screen shot from X video