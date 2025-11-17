Trump tiptoes through the Carlson/Fuentes minefield

The media sharks are circling, eager to take a nip out of Donald Trump.

While travelling over the weekend, the President was waylaid by a gaggle of reporters, asking the standard obnoxious, tendentious, and meaningless questions. At one point, a reporter (otherwise unidentified), asked “What role do you think Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes can play in the Republican party and the conservative movement?”

Trump answered by saying that he liked Carlson personally and had done a number of successful interviews with him. Fuentes he didn’t know much about. He added that he didn’t think anyone should tell a reporter who he should or shouldn’t interview.

At that point a Bloomberg reporter interrupted with an obtuse, unrelated blurt (Don’t you love it when reporters stomp all over each other’s questions?) Pausing to berate her as “one of the worst,” Trump then went on to discuss another topic.

So far so good. In general terms, there’s no reason why the president of the United States should pay any attention at all to the doings of mutts like Carlson and Fuentes. But the President’s staff ought to take a few minutes to bring him up to speed on the story. It’s apparent that the media has its collective teeth into this one. This may be the first such question, but it won’t be the last. As I pointed out in my Friday piece in the AT Newsletter (which I strongly advise all readers to subscribe to), the media, along with the Dems and the Left as a whole, have selected Nick Fuentes as their representative crazed right-wing boogieman for 2026, as they did with Nazi chieftain George Lincoln Rockwell and KKK wizard David Duke, among many others, in previous decades. All they need is a single uninformed comment and the firestorm will be lit, to be kept blazing until next November’s midterms. The Dems are anxious for any possible distraction to jerk them out of their current doldrums, particularly following the curb-stomping they suffered regarding the shutdown. They’re dying to libel us all as Nazis, racists, anti-Semites, and what have you, as they have done to far too many conservatives in years past. A single thoughtless word about either Carlson or Fuentes would give them the opening they need.

Needless to say, the same warning goes for all GOP politicians (except maybe Marjorie Taylor Greene, who seems to consider this kind of thing a hobby). Don’t be Kevin Roberts. Word to the wise.

Image: White House