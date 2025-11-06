Trump succeeds even when he fails

Love him or hate him, it doesn’t matter -- the same common denominator always surfaces: Trump wins.

Donald Trump has succeeded even when he has failed. That’s not opinion -- it’s the record. No individual in modern history has been battered by more “scandal,” scrutiny, and sabotage and yet emerged every time somehow bigger, louder, and stronger. Trump is a force of nature -- one whose losses only inflate his legend.

These aren’t one-offs. He’s been doing it his entire life. He is Edward Bernays, Sigmund Freud, David Copperfield, Babe Ruth, Marlon Brando, Thomas Jefferson, and Jerry Seinfeld all rolled into one -- persuasion, psychology, illusion, performance, invention, intellect, and comic timing fused into a single being. Each of those men mastered his craft. Trump, somehow, made himself the craft.

People have spent decades trying to decode him -- populist, messiah, menace -- but the truth is simpler and more astonishing: he’s the greatest executor in the face of adversity that modern civilization has ever produced. He doesn’t just play the game; he breaks it apart, rearranges the pieces mid-match, and still walks away holding the trophy.

I recognized it early. In 1988, when I was sixteen, I called his office with an idea I’d dreamt up called Street Sheets -- a rubberized roll that could instantly fill potholes and resurface streets. Why Trump? Because my father had The Art of the Deal on his nightstand for three years. Trump’s name had become a verb for execution -- doing the improbable by sheer will and audacity.

Two decades later, in 2010, a business partner of mine wrote him again as we developed a social platform called A Second Chance (A2C). The idea: everyone deserves redemption -- from Tiger Woods to Toyota. Who better than the man behind The Apprentice to embody that? He’d never call it a second chance -- he doesn’t need one. He’s an anomaly -- a man who never pauses long enough to fail. That’s his secret sauce. He knows everyone else needs redemption; he just keeps moving.

Which brings me to what could be the greatest deal of his life. Trump once said that peace in the Middle East would be the toughest deal in the world. Hard to argue -- it only took about three thousand years before someone came along who simply takes no cues from convention and wouldn’t take no for an answer, as if getting Israel and its neighbors to agree were no harder than tapping in a two-foot putt.

So what’s the encore after treating a three-millennia conflict like a tap-in? Taking on the machine that divides us here -- the political parties themselves. He might be the only person alive audacious enough to even think about dismantling them -- and the only one capable of actually pulling it off. What no philosopher or president ever had the presence of mind to attempt, he’d treat it like just another week’s work.

The result? Billions saved in partisan machinery. A Congress forced to legislate by conscience, not color. A country liberated from its tribal addiction to winning for the team instead of succeeding for the nation -- an addiction that has already spilled blood, cost lives, and turned neighbors into enemies. And a legacy for Trump that would transcend all predecessors -- the man who made America, America.

The irony, of course, is that the same man who mastered division is the only one capable of ending it.

I often imagine him at night, brushing his teeth, catching his reflection -- smiling and amused, thinking: I Trumped them all.

After a lifetime of impossible wins, maybe the only unfinished work left is exactly what America needs most -- to dismantle the parties that turned politics into warfare and the country against itself.

For all our sakes, let’s hope he’s not finished.

Image: Official White House photo

