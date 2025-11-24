Trump’s 50-year mortgage plan is not something to celebrate

Recently the president posted a picture of himself next to FDR, highlighting the 30-year mortgage, and bragging about the new generational-indentured-servitude called the 50-year mortgage. For anyone with a general understanding of interest and lending, this is an absurdity. For myself, it is something far worse.

As I age, it becomes increasingly poignant to wonder, “What do I do if I find that I have supported something that leads directly to what I oppose?” To illustrate this point, I ask if any of the readers once chanted “don’t trust anyone over 30” — it obviously did not occur at the time that they would themselves become untrustworthy, but I wonder how many came to that understanding. How many of you now complain that youths these days have no respect for their elders?

Back to FDR: He was a demagogue. Worse, his “New Deal” was at the time called a “Bellamyist Revival.” Francis and Edward Bellamy were national socialists central to the Progressive Era. That whole episode, which we call the Progressive Era, was littered with many offenses against what built prosperity in America. As I argue in my book:

The Progressive Era inverted the worldview upon which America was founded from classical liberalism to progressivism. The social perspective regarding legitimate authority reversed from consent of the governed to diktat of the expert; from critical thinking to ‘trust the science’. This reversal invalidated the foundation of legitimate authority in America.

Not only the so-called Progressives, but also many RINOs completely fail to recognize the depth of betrayal in that episode, and the fetid malevolence on which it was built. FDR is not a president to be admired; many of our ills descend directly from that time and are rooted in pure evil.

The 50-year mortgage may well make sense for a fix-and-flip arrangement, but it is wholly indentured servitude for the rest of us (and our progeny). The depth of this danger cannot be overstated. The dependent man has no dignity, cannot consent, is not equal, and cannot be free. As some may argue, no one is forcing anyone to finance a house for fifty years, but the reality is, vulnerable people will, trapping them in severe bondage.

At least once a week I see headlines of people supporting things they claim to oppose. I frequently shake my head at the depth of deception. Researching and writing my book has fundamentally altered how I understand our civilization. It is easier to fool the people than to convince them that they have been fooled. I am in the terrible position of asking myself how to get American Citizens to actually examine the basis of their beliefs, that they can then accurately measure horrendous ideas like this 50-year mortgage.

I am open to suggestions.

Spencer D. Miles, PhD; Emeritus Guy, Super Important Director of Things and Stuff, FAS, MDBS, FPDHA (hons), Hominus notimportantus atallii, Author of Hostis Humani Generis: The American Aeneid, and the Nature of Progressivism.

Image generated by ChatGPT.