Trump parks his biggest hardware in Maduro's front yard

At this point, Venezuela's dictator, Nicolas Maduro, must be sleeping with two eyes open.

According to the U.K. Guardian:

The US navy has announced that the USS Gerald R Ford, regarded as the world’s newest and largest aircraft carrier, has entered the area of responsibility of the US Southern Command, which covers Latin America and the Caribbean. The deployment of the ship and the strike group it leads – which includes dozens of aircraft and destroyer ships – had been announced nearly three weeks ago, and its arrival marks an escalation in the military buildup between the US and Venezuela. The regime of the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, meanwhile, announced what it called a “massive deployment” of land, sea, air, river and missile forces, as well as civilian militia, to counter the US naval presence off its coast. The US carrier joins other warships, a nuclear-powered submarine and aircraft based in Puerto Rico, forming the largest US military presence in the region in decades – seen as the biggest since the invasion of Panama in 1989.

Trump can park his biggest ships anywhere he likes around the world -- the Persian Gulf, the South China Sea, the Red Sea, the Mediterranean. He's decided the coast of Venezuela would be a good place, and this being his best hardware, it signals that Venezuela is his biggest priority right now. And he's spent hundreds of millions to do it.

Which is rather as it should be, given that Venezuela traffics drugs into the U.S., specifically, cocaine, obtained from coca paste from Bolivia and Colombia and serves not only as a transit center, but as a major, state-sponsored processor, turning out huge quantities of very pure drugs on an industrial scale to poison the fools who would take them in the U.S. and Europe, and ravage the quality of life for anyone who comes in their path. That's big dollars for them, but for us, it's an act of war. They may be involved in other illicit drugs, too.

It's still big question if the U.S. intends to use that aircraft carrier or if it's just passing through. Based on news reports, odds are good that the U.S. intends to bomb cocaine processing facilities inside Venezuela, which should create enough chaos for ambitious players to chase Maduro from office. Whether they are better or worse or legitimate or not is anyone's guess, but there's little doubt that the cocaine money is about to be gone, so there may be room for the legitimate winners of 2024's election if the U.S. plans its operations well.

Meanwhile, the ship's presence is bound to catch the attention of the region's other bad actors that have collaborated with Venezuela -- Colombia, Nicaragua, Honduras, Cuba -- on transit. It's likely that boat traffic has gone way down, and airplane flights are not happening. Nobody wants that huge thing in their front yard, either, so the locals will probably be on their best behavior. It's also bad news for Maduro that Bolivia has just elected a U.S.-friendly leader and relations are apparently pretty warm and cordial. Say 'goodbye' to that supplier, Venezuela.

As for Maduro, he ought to be thinking of getting out because as was the case of Assad in Syria, Russia is not going to help him, other than provide a place of exile.

Except for ineffectual Colombia, which still has some good people despite its hideous leader, Maduro has no allies, just a giant ship parked out front which will no doubt want to test out some of its latest weaponry foir future encounters in Asia or the Middle East -- on him.

Sleep poorly, Maduro. This is as bad as you think.

Image: X video screen shot