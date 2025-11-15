« The Democratsâ€™ Epstein obsession isnâ€™t touching Trump, but may hurt them
November 15, 2025

Trump is done with Marjorie Taylor Greene

By Monica Showalter
You've got to be pretty bad to win and then lose a coveted endorsement from President Trump, but here we are with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who just lost hers.
 

Why shouldn't he dis-endorse her? She's been behaving erratically and strangely, going on The View to praise retiring Nancy Pelosi, yelling about the Epstein emails with the Democrats, (which, thus far, has pretty much bagged Democrats but that didn't seem to be her intention). 

She's also reportedly gotten rich while in office, which is the most disturbing thing about her -- her wealth has corresponded with her general anti-Trump activity, which could mean she has conflicts of interests. Or, as President Trump has said, is just a lunatic.

 

Whatever it is, she can't seem to master basic loyalty and trust, let alone handle a friendship with the president.

She took umbrage at Trump's claim that she kept bugging him on the phone and replied:
 

Annoying texts are just as bad and Trump trusted her with his phone number.

So not surprisingly Trump is not happy:

Now she's taking to whining and pity-mongering, sniff, sniff:

... along with some pious tears and flapdoodle, pretending to be Erika Kirk:

Oh, give us a break. Who has time for this. We know President Trump doesn't. Neither do the voters.

This person has gone weird on us, now lives to attack President Trump, and then cries foul when Trump flicks her away like an annoying insect.

It's time for her to go. She should take her questionable congressional gains and hotfoot it out of Congress. Trump is done with her, and that goes double for the rest of us, too. She's done.

