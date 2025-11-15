Trump is done with Marjorie Taylor Greene
Bam !!!— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 15, 2025
Trump sees exactly what we all see. Wacky Marjorie. ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/wdMAoLYFoQ
Why shouldn't he dis-endorse her? She's been behaving erratically and strangely, going on The View to praise retiring Nancy Pelosi, yelling about the Epstein emails with the Democrats, (which, thus far, has pretty much bagged Democrats but that didn't seem to be her intention).
She's also reportedly gotten rich while in office, which is the most disturbing thing about her -- her wealth has corresponded with her general anti-Trump activity, which could mean she has conflicts of interests. Or, as President Trump has said, is just a lunatic.
ðŸ”¥ðŸš¨Marjorie Taylor Greene's net worth was $700,000 when she took office in Congress and in just 4 years it is now $25 million today.— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 15, 2025
Nothing to see here. Move along. pic.twitter.com/FMGFMfA4Pf
Whatever it is, she can't seem to master basic loyalty and trust, let alone handle a friendship with the president.
President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025
The Epstein files.
And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other… pic.twitter.com/EcUzaohZZs
Annoying texts are just as bad and Trump trusted her with his phone number.
So not surprisingly Trump is not happy:
Trump continues hammering Marjorie Taylor Greene— Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) November 15, 2025
He calls MTG a "traitor" and a "disgrace" for stabbing the Republican Party in the back and effectively becoming a Democrat talking head on left-wing shows https://t.co/B971ENu9yb pic.twitter.com/bAiNrqIOVX
Now she's taking to whining and pity-mongering, sniff, sniff:
I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025
The man I supported and helped get elected.
Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically…
... along with some pious tears and flapdoodle, pretending to be Erika Kirk:
This and the Epstein files is why I’m being attacked by President Trump.— Marjorie Taylor Greene ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@mtgreenee) November 15, 2025
It really makes you wonder what is in those files and who and what country is putting so much pressure on him?
I forgive him and I will pray for him to return to his original MAGA promises. https://t.co/YltouujS83 pic.twitter.com/X1zFACSnEo
Oh, give us a break. Who has time for this. We know President Trump doesn't. Neither do the voters.
This person has gone weird on us, now lives to attack President Trump, and then cries foul when Trump flicks her away like an annoying insect.
It's time for her to go. She should take her questionable congressional gains and hotfoot it out of Congress. Trump is done with her, and that goes double for the rest of us, too. She's done.
Image: X video screen shot