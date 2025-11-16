Trump and the courts: winning

The pre-2024 election lawfare cases against Donald Trump are, one by one, being overturned. Among the most egregious was New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg’s “novel legal theory” that turned a misdemeanor business records case into 34 felonies over paying then-Trump attorney Michael Cohen for “legal services,” which Bragg represented as hush money paid to Stormy Daniels. That paying “hush money”—a non-disclosure agreement--is legal didn’t bother Bragg. He, and other prosecutors including Fani Willis and krazy eyz killa Jack Smith, had a job to do: bankrupt, convict and imprison Trump to keep him from a second presidential term.

Graphic: X Post

In 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that presidents, including former presidents, have broad immunity for their official acts while in office. It was a decision the lawfare prosecutors and judges labored mightily to misconstrue or ignore, and Judge Juan Merchan allowed that case to go on to convict Trump of 34 felonies despite much of the testimony implicating his official acts.

With the Supreme Court’s immunity decision and Trump’s reelection Jack Smith was forced to resign before the courts could entirely disqualify him over his illegal appointment as special counsel.

Trump continues—at great financial cost--to have substantial success in overturning those lawfare decisions, and not only at the Supreme Court. Trump initially moved to transfer the Bragg case from New York courts to the federal courts. That motion was, unsurprisingly, denied. Bragg and the other anti-Trump conspirators needed their cases in hostile, anti-Trump jurisdictions.

After the Supreme Court’s immunity decision in July of 2024, Trump again moved to transfer the case, which was again denied.

Trump filed an appeal to the 2nd Circuit, which on November 4, 2025, handed down its decision:

The District Court denied leave, concluding, among other things, that “good cause” had not been shown for the delay in seeking removal a second time. We cannot be confident that in doing so, the District Court adequately considered issues relevant to the good cause inquiry so as to enable meaningful appellate review. Those issues include but are not limited to the impact of Trump v. United States on the removability of the underlying state prosecution. For example, the District Court did not consider whether certain evidence admitted during the state court trial relates to immunized official acts or, if so, whether evidentiary immunity transformed the State’s case into one that relates to acts under color of the Presidency. Nor did the District Court consider whether any notice of removal of a criminal prosecution under § 1455(b)(1) must be filed before trial even if new grounds for removal arise during or after trial. We therefore VACATE the District Court’s order denying Trump’s motion for leave to file a second notice of removal and REMAND for reconsideration of the motion consistent with this opinion.

In these days of continuing judicial lawfare against Trump, even this is no guarantee the District Court won’t ignore the ruling and again refuse to transfer the case, but that’s not Trump’s only appeal option. He has recently appealed the case in the New York appeals system where they’ll have the opportunity to try to restore at least a little integrity to New York’s justice system. The appeal—take the link—is convincing. It alleges:

1) Bragg had no authority to prosecute a federal campaign funding violation.

2) Merchan allowed substantial testimony that violated Trump’s immunity privileges.

3) Merchan allowed the jury to convict Trump without unanimous agreement in an illegal “pick one from column A or one from column B or C” manner.

4) There was no evidence of Trump’s “intent to defraud” anyone, as required by NY law.

Finally, the appeal argues Merchan violated judicial ethics by refusing to recuse himself despite multiple ethics violations, including his own campaign donations to Democrat candidates and his daughter’s involvement as a part owner of an advertising company paid millions by the Kamala Harris campaign and other Democrats. Some of those ads specifically featured Merchan’s trial of Trump.

Graphic: X Post

Transferring the case to federal court could overturn the verdict, as could a rational, lawful decision by New York’s Appeals Court.

Democrats have delighted in branding Trump a convicted felon, which was one of the goals of their lawfare campaign. They used that epithet during the campaign, but Americans understood what was happening and elected Trump to spite them and in the hope that Trump would restore the Constitution and rule of law.

That process continues.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.