Tough days ahead for ‘La Presidenta’

It happens too often, as my Mexican friends tell me. They are talking about the number of mayors and journalists shot down by what they call “crimen organizado” or organized crime. Cartels or “crimen organizado” — the result is the same. More dead in Mexico.

The story this time is tragic. A popular young mayor with a wife and little kids; a mayor super critical of President-a Sheinbaum’s continuation of “hugs not bullets.” Well, the bad guys are not hugging, but they are doing a lot of shooting, killing, and pushing their weight around.

This is the story:

Security consultant David Saucedo described the brazen assassination as a ‘kamikaze attack.’ [Mayor] Manzo gained fame as head of the city of 300,000 when he stood up to the bloody cartels that have terrorized Mexico for decades — and acknowledged the risk he was taking. ‘I don’t want to be just another murdered mayor,’ he said in a haunting statement last month. ‘But it is important not to let fear control us.’ His assassination sparked outrage in Mexico City as well as in Washington, DC. ‘On this All Souls’ Day, my thoughts are with the family and friends of Carlos Manzo, mayor of Uruapan, Michoacán, Mexico, who was assassinated at a public Day of the Dead celebration last night,’ US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, a former ambassador to Mexico, wrote on X. ‘The US stands ready to deepen security cooperation with Mexico to wipe out organized crime on both sides of the border,’ he said. ‘Here’s Carlos holding his young son at the celebration just moments before the attack. May his soul rest in peace and may his memory inspire prompt and effective action.’

Yes, he was holding his son when the shooting happened. Ugly stuff!

The reaction in Mexico has been very harsh. President Sheinbaum had lots of questions about the murder, but couldn’t say much about it. There are protests planned around Mexico.

A friend in Mexico, a rancher in central Mexico, called me asking: “What’s Trump waiting for?” He was referring to reports of the Trump administration taking out cartel installations. He added: “Why Venezuela and not Mexico?” I told my friend that I don’t see military action in Mexico unless it is in conjunction with Mexican troops. I also confessed that I could be wrong.

More importantly, the Mexican people are getting angry. They complain of corruption, shortage of medicine in public hospitals, mayors and journalists getting shot, and lots of other things. I should add that a lot of the murders are in smaller towns where “crimen organizado” feels that it can operate easier.

“La President-a” is in the middle of this, torn between the reality of crime and her allegiance to the previous (leftist) president who got her elected. I don’t see happy days for President Sheinbaum.

