Top Christian Singer Is AI, Sparks Controversy

The current artist topping the Christian music charts has never attended a single church service and cannot live by the teachings of Jesus, no matter how hard he tries.

That's because he isn't real; he's an AI creation.

According to Spotify, Solomon Ray is a “Mississippi-made soul singer carrying a Southern soul revival into the present,” and his current Christmas EP, A Soulful Christmas, includes the songs “Soul to the World” and “Jingle Bell Soul.” That's a lot of soul for an artist who doesn't even have a soul.

That fact has sparked controversy among the faithful about the ethics and theology involved. Christianity Today reports wide concern about the use of AI to impersonate spiritual artists and the cultural effects that follow.

“At minimum, AI does not have the Holy Spirit inside of it,” artist Forrest Frank told the website. “So I think that it’s really weird to be opening up your spirit to something that has no spirit.”

It turns out Solomon Ray is the creation of Christopher “Topher” Town, a conservative hip-hop artist who was previously banned from going live on Instagram after performing at a rally during the January 6, 2001 events in Washington, D.C. And his song “The Patriot” was removed from streaming platforms.

Town insists his AI creation is an extension of his own work, which he says is inspired by God.

“This is an extension of my creativity, so therefore to me it’s art,” Town said. “It’s definitely inspired by a Christian. It may not be performed by one, but I don’t know why that really matters in the end.”

This episode is part of a larger debate over the role of AI in religious life — everything from sermon preparation and tools for Bible study, to virtual AI preachers and simulated religious figures. Some churches and experimenters have even created chatbots that represent a virtual Jesus or other biblical characters as a way to engage curious or tech-savvy audiences.

Among the natural concerns is the possibility of people receiving poor theology or life advice from a non-conscious machine and treating those responses as though they come from the Holy Spirit. AI systems, however sophisticated, are not recipients of revelation, cannot repent, and do not possess conscience or communion with God.

At the same time, proponents point to potential benefits: AI can provide faster answers to scriptural or logistical questions when churches are short-staffed, and it can lower access barriers for younger or isolated people who are less likely to attend a brick-and-mortar service.

Still, those potential benefits do not resolve deeper theological and pastoral questions. If AI is to be used at all in religious practice, it must be clearly framed as a human tool subject to human oversight. Church leaders and tech creators must ensure that any AI output is reviewed by accountable, theologically grounded persons before it is relied upon by congregations.

Scripture teaches that people are made in God’s image and possess souls — created, accountable beings who can receive and respond to the things of God. AI, by contrast, is a product of human ingenuity. No matter how “intelligent” it appears, it can never inherit or comprehend eternal life. That distinction matters.