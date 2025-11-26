Thuggish union blocks Thanksgiving travelers trying to catch flights at LAX

As if air travel weren't nightmarish enough, particularly from congested Los Angeles, who should step in to make it worse but the hotel and airline-food-preparing union known as UNITE HERE, which decided that the biggest Thanksgiving travel day would be a good time to block traffic.

According to FOX 11:

LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of airline catering workers shut down a major entrance to LAX on Monday, blocking Century Boulevard and forcing some travelers to abandon vehicles and walk during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. What we know: A group of airline catering workers picketed near LAX on Tuesday. The protest, organized by members of Unite Here Local 11 and employees of Flying Food Group, lasted nearly two hours with the intersection closed for almost minutes before Los Angeles police in riot gear cleared the intersection.

If the plan had been to make the public despise them, they couldn't have done a better job.

They're famous for their bullying tactics, according to the National Right to Work Foundation.

Here are some tweets and videos of what they did to desperate Thanksgiving travelers trying to catch their flights from Los Angeles International Airport:

Flying Food Group was protesting at LAX on Tuesday.



These are the people who provide that terrible food you’re served on your flight.



Fire them all and get a new food provider.



Passengers will be very thankful.



(mattseedorfftv on TT) pic.twitter.com/3VnR6nL6Td — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 26, 2025

HAPPENING MOW: Hundreds of airline catering workers are protesting near the entrance of LAX on one of the busiest travel days of the year.



Protesters from the Flying Food Group allege unsafe working conditions & wage violations.



Workers cite chemical burns, flooded workspaces,… pic.twitter.com/hCkfas32KY — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) November 26, 2025

Been flying over LAX Thanksgiving traffic for 11 years… this is the worst I have ever seen. This picture does not do it justice… ARRIVE EARLY!!! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/qHo0RBOgcX — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) November 26, 2025

NEW: Protester scolds woman for trying to make her flight as he blocks the intersection outside LAX on one of the busiest travel days.



Protester: These are people’s lives. You need to stop!



Woman: I’m going to miss my flight. I’m flying to Europe.pic.twitter.com/7KBhHPQEP2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 26, 2025

If the overpaid oaf doesn't like his job, he can quit. His stupid life isn't at stake, as he piously claims. He's already well-paid enough as that stale $20 baloney sandwich you pay for at the airport kiosk can attest. The woman, though, can't get another flight, she'll lose her entire vacation because the thug has decided his complaint is more important than her right to a Thanksgiving holiday with her family or a long-saved-for vacation.

Instead of taking his beef out on his boss, he takes it out on the airline customers.

How can you not despise them?

Naturally, they are connected with the local Democrat blue city political machine:

Appears that these protesters may be from the well-connected-at-City-Hall labor union, Unite Here Local 11. @SecDuffy may want to take a look at this. Blocking access to LAX is arguably worse than wearing pajamas to the airport. https://t.co/LTDuqowca1 pic.twitter.com/1X2rSBdxC0 — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) November 26, 2025

This may explain why the police response to blocking a major transit route was so slow.

There are some federal laws that make it a felony to obstruct traffic on federal highways. I am unclear on whether Century Boulevard makes the cut or not, and if the protest was only on Century Boulevard or spilled over into the nearby highways. In any case, these creeps need some kind of punishment for this stunt.

One thing we do know, though, is nobody is going to sympathize with their cause after this. These creeps blew it.

Image: Screen shot from X video