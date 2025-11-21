They will be forever known as the Seditious Six

What on earth were they thinking?

Those six moronic Democrats who put together a video advising our troops to disobey any orders with which they are not comfortable really stepped in it this time.

“Must I shoot a simple-minded soldier boy who deserts, while I must not touch a hair of a wiley agitator who induces him to desert?”—Lincoln, on calls by Democratic elected officials for rebellion and sedition on the part of the military, June 12, 1863 pic.twitter.com/tgmwdcjNRH — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 20, 2025

Those sorry characters in the video are Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Maggie Goodlander (D-NH).

They are each so Trump-deranged, they forgot that most Americans trust and respect our military far more than they trust or respect any of them. What they did was truly shocking, especially since a few of them have actual military experience. They should be stripped of any military honors or awards they’ve received. They should each step down from their positions in Congress for they have betrayed all the citizens of this country.

The video was colossally stupid; they did not mention any illegal or unconstitutional orders they imply have been given.

Jason Crow, when questioned by newscaster Martha McCallum as to what order they were referring, could only come up with “Trump has made comments.”

How could these six members of Congress be so blinkered that they thought their bit of theater would win them any support from anyone beyond the most Trump-deranged?

It was so arrogant, so obviously meant to make our troops distrust their commander in chief.

The video is most certainly a form of treason. They are clearly trying to erode our troops’ faith and trust in the president. It is as though they hoped to kickstart a color revolution.

Color revolutions are characterized by mass protests, student activism, civil disobedience, and nonviolent resistance against regimes accused of electoral fraud, corruption, or human rights abuses. They encourage defections among police and military members.

The deep state has long been rather good at that sort of thing and has employed the tactics all over the world at one time or another.

President Trump did not call for their death, as each of them is claiming. He stated that death is a possible sentence for anyone tried and convicted of sedition or treason, which it is.

The responses of each of the Seditious Six are pathetic. Has even one of them expressed sorrow or regret? Admitted they used very poor judgment? Of course not. They still seem to be quite proud of themselves.

The definition of sedition is “conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.”

That is what they did. Will they be held accountable? Of course not, because they are Democrats. Had Republicans done anything remotely like this when Joe Biden or Barack Obama was president, the left would have had the biggest tantrum of all time. They would demand that those involved be tarred and feathered and dragged through D.C. and every activist judge in the District would approve.

This is true and every American knows it. The problem is that the left celebrates their taken-for-granted freedom to flout the law while the right justifiably fears it, for good reason.

What the Biden regime did to President Trump, his family, his friends, any lawyer who represented him, etc. was diabolical. They are still doing it and they should suffer some consequences.

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.” --Cicero

Image: Screen shot from X video