There’s some interesting data in the FBI’s 2024 crime statistics

In August, the FBI released its report on national crime statistics for 2024. Over 14 million crimes were reported to the Uniform Crime Reporting Program (UCR) by participating law enforcement authorities, including state, county, city, university, and tribal agencies.

I was unable to find any comprehensive published analysis of the 2024 data, so I did my own partial study. I was able to extract pertinent data from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. I created six tables that I thought might be of interest to American Thinker readers: state violent crime data, state property crime data, and state total crime data.

In each case, there are two charts: one showing the information in alphabetical order by state, and the other in descending order. Because the charts occupy a lot of vertical space, they appear at the bottom of this essay.

Based on the data I was able to extract, here are a few interesting points:

The major drawback of the UCR program is that someone must report a crime to a law enforcement agency, and the agency must then report it to the feds. Thousands of crime victims, for a variety of reasons, do not report crimes, and not all agencies report all crimes they know about to the FBI. Several years ago, neither New York City nor Los Angeles reported crime to the UCR.

Reporting agencies have also been known to fudge the numbers. The bottom line is that the UCR data probably significantly understates the amount of crime.

To offset the reporting shortcomings of the UCR program, the Department of Justice administers the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) each year to approximately 240,000 individuals age 12 or older. The surveys are usually conducted by the Census Bureau and inquire about crime victimization, the crime details, and whether the crime was reported to authorities. Annual crime figures for NCVS are typically higher than those reported by the UCR.

There are some surprises in the tables. Five of New England’s six states (sorry, Vermont) are among the ten lowest total crime states. I leave you to you’re your own conclusions about why that is.

Meanwhile, Colorado is #2 in the total crime ranking. Apparently, the state’s invitation to let Tren de Aragua gang members set up shop in the metro Denver area has not worked out very well.

It’s not a surprise that Washington state, Oregon, and California are all in the top ten rankings for total crime. Most of their major cities are in chaos.

New Mexico is in a crime league of its own. In 2023, it ranked #1 for both per capita property crime and violent crime. For 2024, it improved to #2 for violent crime, having been beaten out of the top spot by Alaska. Nonetheless, New Mexico’s total crime rate of 3468.2 per 100,000 is hundreds of points higher than runner-up Colorado and over three times as many as the scores for Idaho, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine.

The distinctive political feature of New Mexico is that it has had single-party Democrat rule at the state level longer than any other state. By way of example, the last time Republicans held a majority in both houses of the New Mexico legislature was 1930, and the last time Republicans held a majority on the New Mexico Supreme Court was in the 1920s. It’s safe to conclude that crime prevention has not been a priority of the Democrat party of New Mexico.

The Charts