The Whiteness Pandemic: is there a mask for that?

Democrats and academia—I know: what’s the difference?—excel at several things. Among them are election fraud, whataboutism, hating America and Americans, embracing America’s enemies and warping language. It is the latter that allows them to define the terms of any debate, and often, to win it.

That’s perhaps their most common social science tactic, where they have long invented terms like “gun violence,” and even argued that “silence is violence.” If you don’t agree with their lunatic positions, even if you say nothing about them, you’re somehow engaging in violence. Nothing but full-throated praise for their moral and intellectual superiority will suffice, but even that doesn’t work. They’re never satisfied and their enemies can’t bleed enough.

They’ve coopted science, proclaiming pretty much anything they don’t like as a disease, a pandemic. Dictionary.com defines pandemic thus:

adjective (of a disease) prevalent throughout an entire country, continent, or the whole world; epidemic over a large area.

In this case, the “pandemic” certainly encompasses Minnesota, which is neck in neck with California, Illinois and New York for “going too far in going too far” honors. The University of Minnesota informs us of a newly discovered pandemic:

Graphic: X Post

Wow. I, an old white guy, had no idea. The University helpfully explains:

Racism is an epidemic (CDC, 2021) that can also be considered a pandemic given its large cross-national proportion and spread (APA, 2020). However, there is another pandemic lurking behind and driving the racism pandemic — the Whiteness Pandemic. Whiteness refers to culture, not biology: the centuries-old culture of Whiteness features colorblindness, passivity, and White fragility, which are all covert expressions of racism common in the United States. Naming the Whiteness Pandemic shifts our gaze from the victims and effects of racism onto the systems that perpetrate and perpetuate racism, starting with the family system. At birth, young children growing up in White families begin to be socialized into the culture of Whiteness, making the family system one of the most powerful systems involved in systemic racism.

While the University website is not comprehensively specific, they’re drawing from a long list of the evils of whiteness, such as this one, which provides a relatively comprehensive list of things that must be abolished if whiteness is to be conquered. Here are a few:

*Rugged individualism

*The nuclear family

*Emphasis on the Scientific Method, including objective, rational, linear thinking and cause and effect relationships

*The history of western civilization

*The Protestant work ethic

*Christianity

*Respect for authority

*Private property

*Planning for the future

*Delayed gratification

*Time management

*The rule of law

*Use of standard English

*The written tradition

*Politeness

The evils of whiteness which the University of Minnesota would have us believe are synonymous with racism and “systemic racism” are all of these and more. In essence, the values and behaviors that have built the most free, peaceful, just and prosperous society in human history, values and behaviors that produce individual and societal success. Meet Dr. Gail Ferguson, the primary discoverer of this new contagion:

Graphic: X Post

As one might imagine, at least part of the cure for this pandemic involves supporting race hustlers like Ibraham X Kendi and Black Lives Matter, and presumably taking University of Minnesota classes from people like Dr. Ferguson. But wait—as they say on TV infomercials—there’s more!

Of course, the only solution to this "problem" is the dismantling of the family system. Socialists, of course, hate the family and always have. In New York, Zohran Mamdani's Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) backers have made the abolition of the family a plank in their platform, and for many of the same reasons. They, too, believe it perpetuates racism and capitalism, and they seek to destroy it.

What a coincidence! Democratic Socialists are not only Islamists and Communists they’re epidemiologists too. Who coulda thunk it?

One might find irony in that the “Culture and Family Life Lab” seeks to eliminate American culture and the nuclear family, but such people are immune to irony, even as they’re not immune to whiteness. But then, Democrat outrage and manipulation of language have always been selective and ever subject to change without notice.

As for me, I’ve become comfortable with being an old white guy who loves my family, appreciates the wonders bequeathed me by western civilization, has learned to delay gratification, fully supports the rule of law and the use of standard English in speech and writing, pays his bills and taxes, is relentlessly polite with everyone and manages time quite well, thank you. If that makes me white and racist, I’ll somehow manage to live with that.

And speaking of time management, I have a deadline, so…

Become a subscriber and get our weekly, Friday newsletter with unique content from our editors. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.