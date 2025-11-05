The University of Chicago: Epicenter of Trump hatred

Many of our universities could claim the title of “Trump hatred headquarters.”

But the University of Chicago, especially its law school, where former president Barack Obama lectured and agitated in his “race and law” courses, stands above the rest in the organization of partisan political doctrine taught to students.

It has only grown over time. It is against everything Trump and the majority of Americans stand for. That includes border control, law and order, military strength, domestic energy, and especially, merit and responsibility.

But this hostility is getting supercharged. New York City has now elected an anti-semite and college-indoctrinated Marxist as its next mayor.

This reinforces the entire leftist political agenda that blames whites, Christians and Jews as their oppressors. Trump stands as the supreme organizing symbol of that contempt.

The University of Chicago Law school is now hosting a national law conference to reinforce and propagate this effective mass psychological disorder, announcing “there is no more appropriate time than now … to restrain bad actors.”

With the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois run by some of the most divisive and extreme DNC party politicians, while hosting the highest murder rate in the United States (Chicago's murder rate per capita in 2024 was three times higher than Los Angeles and almost five times higher than New York City), it’s no surprise that President Trump’s executive actions to protect public safety with the National Guard, is met with more than defiance:

Chicago and its university namesake have become synonymous with entrenched anti-Americanism, and with an apparent intent, influenced by fealty to Obama’s legacy, to prepare young adults for political disruption, as it did in 2020. It is fueled by growing anti-Christian and antisemitic hysteria, and institutional pro-Islamist advocacy.

Matthew G. Andersson is the author of the forthcoming book “Legally Blind” concerning ideology in higher education. He has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, and testified before the U.S. Senate. He is a former CEO and graduate of the University of Chicago.

Image: Aaron Volkening, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 Deed