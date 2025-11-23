The U.K. takes a knee

Put a fork in England, she is toast. “The king is dead! Long live the Sultan!”

Shaun Remmer, a now former teaching assistant from the North Yorkshire town of Thirsk, was recently relieved of his job after he was “snitched on” for hoisting the Union Jack in his hometown. Remmer recently put up around 150 British flags across Thirsk, intending for them to symbolize the “unity” of Britain.

Whereas, Remmer says, numerous neighbors have stopped him in the street to shake his hand and thank him for putting up the flags, apparently, a few took offense and reported him to his place of work, eventually leading to him losing his job. (Care to guess who these folks were?)

Yet, Palestinian flags and LGBTQ flags are fine to fly, in fact, are nearly ubiquitous in certain areas of the U.K. -- and America, as well. (See also: college campuses, Minneapolis, etc.)

What kind of country bans its own flag from being displayed by its own citizens on account of a few complaints from those in a certain demographic group? (Whether they be karens or Muslims.) Or because of a handful of radical leftists with suicidal empathy -- or a desire to destroy -- for that matter?

Sadly, the answer is an embarrassed one. A weak one. One that has lost its history, its way, and its mojo. And, inevitably, a soon-to-be extinct one.

“Rule, Brittania!” was a song set to music by Thomas Arne in 1740. It was a defiant assertion that Britons would never be slaves. But many Britons have now been fooled. They are ruled by incompetent leaders who are more afraid of being branded “Islamophobic” than they are upset at the cruelty being imposed on their young, native-born lasses … and their otherwise rapidly aging citizens alike. They are effectively enslaving those citizens with pernicious and overbearing laws and regulations, even as they are sentencing them to eventually become second-class citizens to the rapidly increasing Muslim population.

England appears utterly enervated, its leaders totally committed to a depressing denouement. It is the national version of Joe Biden.

“Drool, Brittania?”

More’s the pity.

