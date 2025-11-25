The traitorous six: no one is above the law

Imagine you’re a senator or congressman. Further imagine you’re a veteran or a former CIA employee. What would be the vital issues occupying your mind and time? The economy? Border security? National security? Inflation? Election integrity? All of that and more, but only if you were an honest public servant, a patriot whose ultimate concern was the welfare of every American and our constitutional, representative Republic.

We have damned few of those, particularly on the Democrat to Communist side of the aisle.

There, even those few with at least an inkling of ethics and honor have been overcome by Trump Derangement Syndrome, a potentially fatal malady that eliminates common sense, decency, rationality and the faintest thought of putting country over party. Such is the case with six members of Congress, who recently decided to turn traitor in a way no congressman or senator in memory previously contemplated. As I noted in Congressmen want troops to turn traitor, they released a video solemnly identifying themselves as former military and CIA, telling our troops it was their duty to disobey “illegal” orders.

To be sure, their actions do not fulfill the elements of the treason statute, but one can act in arguably traitorous ways absent that.

Graphic: X Post

Conspicuously absent from their video was any mention of what an unlawful order might be, or of any order given by President Trump or SecWar Hegseth that might plausibly be unlawful. While their assertion troops may refuse an illegal order is true and generally, if poorly, understood, it’s also true the punishment for a sedition conviction is death. They indignantly argued their sole purpose in disseminating their video was to inform our troops of their sacred duty—it’s in the UCMJ!--but were outraged when President Trump informed America of the penalty for Sedition, which coincidentally also happens to be federal law.

Of course, it’s different when Democrats do it, and no Republican is above the law. Democrats always are, but under Trump II they’re panicked because that’s changing.

What, apart from TDS, could have compelled them to act? President Trump’s and SecWar Hegseth’s success in removing the subversive, Democrat elements from our military, the elements they labored so long to install. Losing control of our military, increasingly losing even the ability to subvert the Commander-in-Chief from within the military, horrifies them. Had they the slightest evidence of an illegal order, they surely would have used it, and should they take the House in 2026, they’ll make up whatever they think useful in impeachment resolutions.

But in the meantime, the six stood boldly in defense of the law—none of which had been broken—and the Constitution—a document they despise and ignore while pretending to revere by defending “our democracy” rather than the Republic the Constitution establishes.

Fortunately for the Republic, their video has blown up in their faces. Even Martha Raddatz of ABC made Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) tell the truth:



Graphic: X Post

MARTHA RADDATZ: Do you believe President Trump has issued any illegal order? SLOTKIN: To my knowledge, I am not aware of things that are illegal, but certainly there are some legal gymnastics that are going on with these Caribbean strikes and everything related to Venezuela. And I think that’s why —

Slotkin stuttered on to mention lawful National Guard deployments in American cities and said:

So, it was basically a warning to say, like, if you’re asked to do something particularly against American citizens, you have the ability to go to your JAG officer and push back.

President Trump has the extraordinary ability to get Democrats to defend the worst evil on the planet. In Slotkin’s case, she’s defending the criminal takeover of DC and military strikes against declared terrorist organizations and the nation state that sponsors and protects them. She argues narco-terrorists who have murdered hundreds of thousands of Americans with drugs, who intend to murder even more, and who are aided by the Chinese Communists, are a protected class. The POTUS has no authority to stop them or their patron, Venezuela. That’s apparently part of protecting “our democracy.”

She’s far from alone, though she’s arguably the first of the six to tell at least part of the truth, which also is:

Graphic: X Post

The backlash has them more than worried, and it’s about to get worse for at least one of them:

Graphic: X Post

Kelly is apparently the only one of the Six subject to recall to duty and the UCMJ. Democrats are already screaming “outrage, ” "Trump" and “fascism.”

But hey; no one is above the law, right?

Become a subscriber and get our weekly, Friday newsletter with unique content from our editors. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.