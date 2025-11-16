The TDS tipping point

Here we are, a little over a year since Trump won re-election. Americans (conservatives) are doing okay, but the leftists are coming apart at the seams.

It’d be funny if it weren’t so dangerous.

Right now, half the country can’t sleep without popping Ambien or rage-scrolling X. Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is a national epidemic, and it’s rotting our society from the inside out, courtesy of a brainwashing trifecta: indoctrinating schools, hysterical media, and a public so fixated on Orange Man Bad that they’re one trigger away from Antifa cosplay. Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert appeared on Fox News recently and reported that 75% of his patients are TDS zombies — obsessed, traumatized, hyper-fixated. One woman couldn’t even vacation without a Trump sighting sending her into therapy-worthy meltdown. “Profound pathology,” Alpert calls it — “the defining pathology of our time.”

The good doctor said his patients

suffer persistent intrusive thoughts about Trump,

compulsively monitor news about him,

endure chronic hyperarousal and vigilance, and

lose the ability to function normally in daily life.

No kidding. It’s as if leftists are allergic to Republican (conservative, American) victories, so they melt down. I work with many people like this. They never mention the countless Democrat crimes but fixate endlessly on alleged Republican misdeeds.

TDS isn’t just some spontaneous mental hiccup. It’s manufactured madness, pumped out by an educational system that’s less about reading, writing, and arithmetic and more about radicalizing kids into confused, deranged mini-Marxists. The left has a schedule of abominations: Slaughter as many unborn in the womb as possible, anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 to perhaps as many as 2,000 a day. Then they encourage children who manage to be born alive to consider chemically sterilizing themselves and surgically mutilating their genitalia. Meanwhile, they’re putting graphic pornography into K–12 classrooms and exposing them (no pun intended) to drag queen story hour. I’m sure they have no prurient interests in pursuing those activities.

This is reflected in Harvard’s “Woke-O-Meter” catalogue, where 6% of general education courses peddle “intersectionality” and “systemic racism” drivel, per a 2025 N.Y. Times analysis. Without these indoctrination mills, we’d have fewer purple-haired hysterics demonizing MAGA hats and churning out snowflakes who see Trump as Satan incarnate. Instead, campuses are breeding weak-minded fodder for leftist cults — easy prey for AOC’s squad or Bernie’s Bolsheviks. As one Minnesota bill hilariously proposed, TDS is “Trump-induced general hysteria” such that the individual struggles to distinguish between “legitimate policy” and “psychic pathology.” Exactly. Our schools aren’t building citizens; they’re constructing victims primed for violence.

Enter the media, the TDS super-spreader. Colbert’s smirk-fests, Behar’s View tantrums, and Roswell Rachel’s lunacy aren’t informing; they’re inciting. Studies show lefties drowning in stress, insomnia, and even suicidal ideation from politics overload, thanks to 24/7/365 Trump-bashing. It’s cult programming: Deify Obama, and demonize Trump as the Emmanuel Goldstein of our 1984 fever dream.

Where is this coming from? For the most part, conservatives are religious, whereas leftists are not. Both Judaism and Christianity teach that human beings are flawed, and Utopia is therefore unattainable. The left’s godless religion needed a devil, and Trump is it.

No wonder Alpert’s couch is booked solid. Patients spew Trump hatred within five minutes of sitting down. The media’s “job”? Terrify the citizens into compliance, and divide us while eroding trust in everything. Meanwhile, the afflicted masses are turning TDS into a Molotov cocktail. Kevin Downey, Jr. warns: emotionally frail leftists, dehumanized by media mantras (“MAGA = Nazis”), graduate from Cybertruck swastikas to hammer attacks on strangers. Antifa guttersnipes sip Skinny Girl Mojitos, then virtue-signal violence as “resistance.” We’ve seen it. Two assassination attempts against Trump, riots, ICE ambushes — all TDs-fueled frenzy.

Why? Because schools teach victimhood, media amplify paranoia by highlighting some information and burying the rest. The result? Violence becomes “virtue.” Blue-city D.A.s drop charges on child-kidnappers but prosecute Trump for existing. Representative Warren Davidson’s TDS Research Act? Genius — it’s time the NIH studies this venom before it ignites a civil war.

The danger is that they’re ripping our republic apart. Reagan’s shooting united us. He reportedly said to the surgeons about to treat him, “I hope you’re all Republicans,” and one responded, “Today, we’re all Republicans.” That’s ended.

Trump’s existence has driven the left into hysterical paranoia. Fix it: Shrink the government so it doesn’t loom like Big Brother. Defund woke academia. Sideline legacy media for citizen journalism. And pray the affected rediscover faith to remind them that humans ain’t perfectible, and neither is politics.

Until then, TDS isn’t just ruining vacations; it’s unraveling our Republic.

Trump wins by existing. We win by surviving the meltdown.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.