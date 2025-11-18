The Subpoena Two-Step

Congressional subpoenas ostensibly serve as tools of oversight and accountability. Does it surprise you to learn that Democrats loudly condemn Republicans for defying them, while offering silence or deflection when their own allies do the same? Of course not.

Prominent Democrats did not hesitate to excoriate Republicans for subpoena noncompliance, particularly during the January 6th (J6) Committee hearings investigating the events at the Capitol. Trump aides like Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino refused to testify, prompting sharp rebukes. At the time, Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) decried their actions as “open contempt” for Congress, emphasizing the committee’s “bipartisan” composition and warning that such refusals eroded democratic legitimacy. Then-Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) purportedly echoed this, framing votes against contempt charges as tolerating the intolerable.

These criticisms framed Republican defiance as an assault on accountability, leading to criminal referrals for Navarro and Scavino. Navarro was even put in handcuffs and leg irons at a Nashville airport. Democrats positioned themselves as defenders of legislative authority and legitimacy, insisting that no one is above the law.

Which brings us to 2025. Prominent Democrats now facing their own subpoenas are met with evasions and silence from their own party. Bill and Hillary Clinton have defied House Oversight Committee summons to testify on Jeffrey Epstein’s elite network, where Bill’s multiple “Lolita Express” flights figure prominently. House GOP Chair James Comer has urged compliance, (5) warning of contempt proceedings that could (theoretically) result in jail time. Yet, Democrats on the committee remain silent, signaling a cover-up to shield their power-brokers. This situation is reminiscent of Hunter Biden’s 2023 defiance of a GOP subpoena on his business dealings, which Republicans deemed a violation of federal law and that prompted a contempt resolution.

Democrats claim that Republicans aren’t blameless. Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) defied a J6 subpoena while issuing 91 others, and House GOP members who ignored past summons voted to hold AG Merrick Garland in contempt. What has become clear, however, is that there are stark differences between the J6 Committee and the investigations into the Epstein case.

The so-called “bipartisan” aspect of the J6 committee was contributed by Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). Both were hand-picked by Nancy Pelosi, possibly because each had voted to impeach Trump—a doubtless qualifying factor among their credentials. Subsequent revelations concerning the J6 Committee’s media presentations describe professionally produced, emotionally charged displays designed to dramatize the violent nature of some of the protesters.

Congressional investigations are increasingly becoming partisan battlegrounds and less like truth-seeking forums. The Democrats’ J6 fervor for accountability clashes with their Epstein-era reticence. True reform demands consistent enforcement — no exemptions for elites, regardless of party.

President Trump is pushing for Epstein file transparency, contrasting sharply with Clintonian dodging. The calls for equal justice and full transparency grow louder. Americans — (conservatives) — are disgusted with the double standards, selective accountability, hypocrisy, psychological projection, cognitive dissonance, and the endless cavalcade of lies and emotional manipulation.

