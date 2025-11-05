The stages of liberal envy

Liberalism never fails to reveal its true feelings, masked first by broad notions of fairness or equity. Those terms sound nice, but where do they come from? They originate from the left’s distorted emotions reacting to misconceived views of society, usually envious of others. Recent examples are telling.

The first stage of this liberal envy can be described as outright coveting. Take former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg, who appeared on CNN on Nov. 3rd debating Republican commentator Scott Jennings on Zohran Mamdani. Hogg, too abrasive and radical for even the DNC that he was pushed out from his position, responded to Jennings by saying “And honestly, I think part of the reason he’s [Mamdani] so powerful is because people are tired of being lectured by men with Rolexes on CNN [Jennings] about affordability in this country.” How dare Jennings succeed and be proud of it! To mention the luxury watch may have triggered Hogg, tying the product to the individual in a personal way, like most current Democrat politicians would when engaged in class division. This is not aspirational but spiteful.

Realizing they will not get that Rolex (or political power in the majority for a while), leftists next lash out viciously. Like former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said on CNN on Nov. 3rd that President Trump is a “vile creature” and the “worst thing on the face of the earth.” Pelosi displays her hate for all to see, snapping at a reporter recently to “shut up” and unable to accept President Trump’s election in 2024.

Trying to control their emotions, leftists then experience a kind of deluded alternative reality. We can perhaps see signs of this in the “very aggressive” former special counsel Jack Smith. In an article this week about Smith, the New York Times wrote in part that “Mr. Smith has told people in his orbit that he welcomes the opportunity to present the public case denied to him by the Supreme Court decision asserting broad presidential immunity from prosecution.” Smith, known for having a “fast prosecutorial metabolism,” appears to be creating a public courtroom to showcase himself, an arraignment-by-punditry that finds no real place in law. His cases against Trump were also not exactly “denied to him” by the Supreme Court. The Court issued a detailed ruling in law that foreclosed Smith’s more pugnacious interpretations. He does not ‘possess’ federal prosecutions as the article’s language suggests; those cases are brought on behalf of the United States and Mr. Smith was also not elected president. If Jack Smith wishes to play make-believe with a media opening argument, it highlights views that cases he brought here were not truly impartial.

Finally, when the stages of craving, anger, and denial pass, progressives accept their envy with one caveat. Miserable and downtrodden, they drag everyone else lower. Just look at a warning recently by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, who said “What’s most concerning is, unless we change some other things, our standard of living as a country, as Canadians, is going to be lower than it otherwise would have been.” While Macklem noted the tariff disputes with the U.S., Canada has been urged for years to boost incomes and productivity. These arguments seem to have been ignored by the country’s governing liberals, who still feel the need to excessively tax income earners. According to the Fraser Institute, in 2024 “the average Canadian family spent 42.3 percent of its income…on taxes, surpassing expenditures on necessities like food, shelter, and clothing combined (35.5 percent).” Canada’s government seems intent on equalizing economic mediocrity through this punitive taxation. It brings to mind Margaret Thatcher’s axiom in 1990 that liberals would “rather have the poor poorer provided the rich were less rich.” In a socialist world, the economic elevator only goes down.

The radical left’s stages of envy will shrink an economy rather than grow it, demeaning rather than saluting accomplishment. These examples repeatedly appear in society. Voters on both American coasts cannot say they were blind to what is coming.

Alan Loncar is an attorney in Macomb County, Michigan.

Image from Grok.