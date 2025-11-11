The socialist elephant is in the room -- and it's getting bigger

There are several critical truths that must be recognized today if the United States is to survive in any form recognizable to our Founders. (And a great many do not want the United States to survive, at least in any form recognized by our Founders.)

One of these truths is obvious and has been pointed out by nearly all parties: the U.S. is more fragmented and divided than at any time since the Civil War.

The other is less well-discussed: That socialism is growing like a cancer across the fruited plain.

There are more than 250 democratic socialists in public office. Some 90% of them were elected after 2019, according to this report in the Washington Examiner.

Nearly all of them in just the last six years. (And, by 2019, Trump had brought forth a sound economy and lowered the unemployment rate to 3.6%.) This includes eight mayors and numerous city councilors, county commissioners, county executives, and town supervisors.

We all know about Zohran Mamdani. Many of us are aware that, though Omar Fateh, a socialist Somali Muslim, didn’t prevail in his bid to become mayor of Minneapolis, his opponent, the nearly-as-far-left incumbent Jacob Frey, delivered part of his acceptance speech in Somali.

In a post titled “Democratic socialists quietly capture city councils across America,” the Washington Examiner also noted, “Democratic socialism’s popularity appears to be exponentially growing, evidenced by the wave of electoral triumphs at the local level. High-profile campaigns associated with DSA, likewise, have helped the group’s growth.” Exponentially growing.

Much of the Marxist growth has taken place in blue cities and states, of course, such as Portland, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Detroit, Washington, D.C., and much of California. However, DSA candidates have made strides nearly everywhere else, as well.

It is easy to see why the ignorant, indigent -- and virtue-signaling power-hungry — profess to favor socialism.

On the other hand, it is very difficult to campaign as a conservative. The socialist promises free busing, rent freezes, free education and health care, and government-run grocery stores with low prices that are staffed by members of the LGBTQ community and other marginalized groups.

Yay! A free chicken in every pot, as it were. And free pot in every chicken!

Dude! They will also promise that unicorns will attend your gender-neutral offspring’s birthday party, and that a non-binary, non-Christian Santa will bring you everything else you need this “holiday” season. Understand that the non-binary, non-Christian Santa is actually the government, of course. Meaning themselves. Meanwhile, true conservatives can promise nothing but to attempt to make sure governments respect the individual rights granted to us by our Creator, including the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

And that is so “meh,” so yesterday, right?

The first step towards addressing this budding takeover of the most prosperous and generous nation the planet has ever known is to recognize that Marxists and Muslims are now an existential threat to that nation. Period. Once that admission is granted, we also need to get involved in local politics, communicate with our congressmen, monitor our schoolboards, never miss voting in our elections, and never stand down in conversations with those who disagree with us. For starters.

Feel free to criticize me for pointing out that of which most conservatives are loath to speak. You are, of course, also free to accuse me of painting a grim picture without providing clear steps to solve the problems. But please understand, recognizing and acknowledging the issue(s) is the mandatory first step towards solving those problems. If this isn’t done, nothing else matters, as no policy prescriptions or suggestions will be made. And that’s what I’m here to do.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License