The simplicity of truth and the complexity of evasion

“People who pride themselves on their ‘complexity’ and deride others for being ‘simplistic’ should realize that the truth is often not very complicated. What gets complex is evading the truth.” — Thomas Sowell

This observation by Sowell cuts to the heart of one of the most pressing debates of our time: the meaning of biological sex. For thousands of years, the greatest philosophers, theologians, and thinkers accepted the simplicity of male and female as foundational categories of human existence. They did not doubt the binary design of man and woman, nor did they attempt to multiply identities beyond the natural order. Yet in recent decades, intellectual discourse has shifted, reframing sex as “gender” — fluid, limitless, and detached from biology. The question is whether this shift represents deeper wisdom or simply the complexity of evading a truth that is not very complicated.

Ancient Clarity: Man and Woman as Purpose

The ancients understood gender through the lens of purpose. Aristotle, in his Politics and Generation of Animals, described male and female as complementary roles in the natural order, defined by reproduction and civic responsibility. Man and woman were not interchangeable identities but distinct categories rooted in biology. Nature, Aristotle argued, does nothing in vain. The distinction between male and female was not arbitrary but essential to the continuation of life.

Socrates and Plato, though more abstract in their metaphysics, also assumed the binary of male and female. Their dialogues explored virtue, justice, and the soul, but they did not question the existence of two sexes. The framework of their philosophy was built upon the reality of male and female as givens of creation.

Religious traditions reinforced this clarity. In the Hebrew Scriptures, God created man and woman, commanding them to be fruitful and multiply. The Ten Commandments and subsequent teachings provided immovable boundaries for family and community, ensuring stability across generations. To question this binary was to question divine order itself.

Thus, for millennia, the greatest minds did not entertain limitless categories of identity. Their framework was anchored in purpose, reproduction, and stewardship. The truth was simple: male and female exist.

Modern Complexity: Identity Without Boundaries

In the last century, intellectual discourse shifted dramatically. Psychology, anthropology, and social theory began distinguishing between sex and gender, opening the door to identity as a matter of lived experience rather than biological design. This reframing gave voice to individuals who felt misaligned with traditional categories, and it expanded the conversation beyond reproduction to selfhood and expression.

Yet with this expansion came complexity. Sex became gender, and was no longer seen as a fixed binary but as a spectrum, fluid and limitless. Categories multiplied, and identity became detached from biology. What was once anchored in divine order and natural purpose became subject to personal preference and cultural construction.

This complexity, however, does not necessarily represent deeper wisdom. As Sowell observed, complexity often arises from evading truth. The truth of male and female is not complicated. What becomes complicated is the effort to justify alternatives that contradict biological reality. Intellectuals who pride themselves on their “complexity” may in fact be constructing elaborate systems to evade the simplicity of design.

Consequences of Fantasy

When truth is replaced with fantasy, boundaries dissolve. Identity becomes limitless, and society risks confusion. Children raised without clarity grow into adults who lack direction, turning to government or ideology for meaning. The state expands to fill the void, creating dependency rather than stewardship. Plato warned that when individuals lose clarity of purpose, the state becomes the caretaker of confused citizens. Tocqueville described how democratic societies risk “soft despotism,” where government provides for individuals who no longer know how to provide for themselves.

Ultimately, evading truth leads not to liberation but to collapse. Civilization cannot endure without the simplicity of male and female. Procreation is not optional; it is essential to survival. Without it, humanity faces extinction. Without clarity, society faces chaos.

Divine Authority: Immovable Guardrails

Against the shifting boundaries of modern discourse, belief in God offers immovable guardrails. Scripture provides clarity that does not change with politics or personal preference. God created man and woman, not as negotiable categories but as foundational design. The Ten Commandments act as a blueprint for family and community, ensuring stability across generations. With God as authority, the guardrails are fixed, and they do not move.

Without God, anything becomes possible. Humans convince themselves through mental processes that identity is limitless, but this leads to collapse. With God, clarity endures. Man and woman fulfill their design, families flourish, and society survives.

Thomas Sowell’s warning is clear: the truth is often not complicated. What becomes complicated is evading the truth. Ancient philosophers and theologians recognized the simplicity of male and female as foundational categories of human existence. Modern intellectuals, by multiplying identities and detaching gender from biology, create complexity that masks confusion.

The question to ask is, are today’s intellectuals that much more enlightened, wiser and smarter than the ancients of the past, or are they consumed there our own toxic vanity—evading the truth in order to appear wise, while in reality drifting further from the simplicity of God’s design?

