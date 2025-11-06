The protector replaced: Feminism, dependency, and the state’s hollow embrace

In the aftermath of the 2025 mayoral election in New York City, a striking irony emerged. The winning candidate, Zohran Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, secured victory on a platform promising rent control, government-run grocery stores, free childcare, and universal healthcare—all funded by increased taxation on the wealthy. His support was overwhelmingly driven by younger voters, particularly women, who embraced his vision of fairness and provision. But beneath the surface of this electoral triumph lies a deeper paradox: the very demographic that has long championed independence from traditional male roles voted for a system that replaces the husband with the state.

This moment is not merely political, it is civilizational. It dramatizes a shift from divine design to bureaucratic substitution, from covenantal protection to conditional provision. And it raises a haunting question: What happens when the protector is replaced, not by partnership, but by policy?

From a biblical and historical perspective, men and women were designed with complementary roles. Men were called to protect, to provide, to sacrifice. Women were designed to nurture, to cultivate, to seek protection—not out of weakness, but out of divine order. This design is not a social construct; it is embedded in the human soul. Across cultures and centuries, women have gravitated toward protectors—fathers, husbands, brothers—who embody strength tempered by love. And men have found purpose in shielding, guiding, and stewarding those entrusted to them.

But modern feminism has disrupted this design. It teaches that men are dispensable, even dangerous. That women can—and should—do it all. That single motherhood is not just viable, but virtuous. That the nuclear family is outdated, and interdependence is weakness. In this worldview, the protector becomes the oppressor, and autonomy becomes the highest good.

Yet the instinct remains. Women still seek protection. They still yearn for stability, provision, and safety. But in the absence of men—or in the rejection of their role—that instinct has been redirected. Not toward covenant, but toward government. The state becomes the surrogate husband, offering provision without intimacy, control without love, and dependency without dignity.

This is the paradox of Mamdani’s victory. Women who have been conditioned to reject male protection voted for a system that promises to protect them—through policy, not partnership. They embraced a mayor who vowed to make life “fair,” not through shared responsibility, but through redistribution. And in doing so, they traded the protector for the regulator.

But history warns us: the state does not protect. It controls. It does not nurture. It manages. It does not sacrifice. It demands. Every time the state has promised utopia, it has delivered disappointment. Welfare systems erode family structure. Rent controls stifle housing development. Free childcare disconnects children from parental values. And universal provision breeds universal dependency.

The result is not empowerment, but erosion. Not freedom, but fatigue. Not dignity, but depression. The very women who sought fairness will find frustration. The promises will falter. The systems will bloat. The costs will rise. And the soul will ache for something deeper—something covenantal, something divine.

This is not a call to return to patriarchy. It is a call to return to design. To restore the sacred dance between protector and nurturer. To honor the roles that build families, not fracture them. To reject the lie that government can replace love, and that policy can replace presence.

For men, this is a summons to reclaim the mantle of protector—not through dominance, but through stewardship. To be strong without being harsh. To provide without controlling. To sacrifice without seeking applause. And to stand in the gap where the state cannot reach.

For women, this is a call to discern the difference between provision and control. To recognize that true protection comes not from systems, but from covenant. That the instinct to be cared for is not weakness—it is wisdom. And that the state’s embrace, however comforting, is cold.

For society, this is a warning. We are building a world where the family is replaced by the bureaucracy, where love is replaced by legislation, and where freedom is replaced by fairness. But fairness without freedom is a cage. And provision without relationship is poverty of the soul.

The 2025 election was not just a political event. It was a mirror. It revealed our hunger for protection, our confusion about design, and our willingness to trade intimacy for infrastructure. But it also revealed our opportunity—to restore what was lost, to rebuild what was broken, and to remember what was true.

Because in the end, the protector cannot be replaced. He can only be forgotten. And when he is, the consequences are not just political. They are generational.

Image generated by AI.