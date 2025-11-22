A federal judge recently ordered 14 public schools in North Texas to quit displaying the Ten Commandments.

U.S. District Judge Orlando Luis Garcia, a Clinton appointee, ordered the schools to remove the Commandments after Texas passed a law requiring schools to display them, saying that the law violates the Constitution’s Establishment Clause.

Yet, progressivism is nothing but an unbroken series of mostly unwritten commandments passed down from our education system, entertainment industry, and news media.

Our children/students are indoctrinated every day, told in no uncertain terms that they cannot deviate from these Commandments without revealing themselves to be hateful, bigoted, intolerant, fascists. Naturally, this led me to codify them and put them on paper. You’re welcome.

The Progressive Ten Commandments:

Thou shalt have no other gods but progressivism Thou shalt make idols of drag queens Thou shalt not misgender anyone nor take their preferred pronouns in vain Thou shalt keep Kwanza and Earth Day holy Honor your birthing parents whatever their genders; And Karl Marx Thou shalt not murder … unless it be babies or conservatives Thou shalt commit adultery; diversity! Thou shalt steal only from the rich or businesses Thou art encouraged to bear false witness against Republicans, especially if thou art a “journalist” It is perfectly acceptable to covet the cash and possessions of anyone better off than yourself, as it is to covet fame, power, and your neighbor’s wife or manservant

And a bonus commandment: 11) Diversity is King, so anything goes!

