The peril of partisan preemption

By now you’ve heard the story. On November 19, six Democratic lawmakers — Sens. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and Reps. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), and Jason Crow (D-CO) — released a video urging U.S. military and intelligence personnel to “refuse illegal orders” from President Donald Trump’s administration. They framed it as a defense of the Constitution amid concerns over operations like immigration enforcement and the Caribbean drug interdictions. The message invoked service members’ oaths to prioritize the law over blind obedience. The admonition restates a core tenet of military law — that personnel must disobey “manifestly unlawful” commands under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). Nevertheless, its timing and tone have ignited a firestorm, with Trump branding it “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” on Truth Social.

Full disclosure — I’m not an attorney. But I doubt the Democrats’ words cross any criminal line. UCMJ Articles 90 and 92 bind service members only to lawful orders. This echoes the Nuremberg principle that “just following orders” offers no defense for atrocities. As a layman, I fail to see how encouraging awareness of this duty, even preemptively, constitutes sedition under 18 U.S.C. § 2384, which requires conspiracy to oppose U.S. authority “by force.” I doubt it violates congressional oaths, as lawmakers retain oversight roles in probing executive actions. Attorney General Pam Bondi has yet to pursue charges, accentuating the video’s protected speech status.

Nevertheless, the danger does not lurk in illegality, but in implication. By issuing this plea absent specific unlawful directives — none have been credibly alleged — the lawmakers cast a shadow of doubt over Trump’s entire chain of command. Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, and Kelly, a Navy veteran, are leveraging their credentials to signal: “We know you’re under pressure...refuse illegal orders.” This underhanded framing implies mutiny against a commander-in-chief whose Supreme Court record affirms lawful conduct.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt countered in a fiery briefing: “They’re suggesting the President has given illegal orders, which he has not.” This preemptive partisanship risks fracturing the apolitical ethos of the 1.3 million active-duty troops, fostering hesitation that could cascade into chaos during crises.

The fallout was swift. Trump exploded on Truth Social: “Each one of these traitors… should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL,” denouncing a “soft coup” that undermines national security. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer countered that Trump’s retort — evoking execution for sedition — “lights a match in a country soaked in political gasoline,” invoking January 6 and recent assassination attempts on GOP figures.

I have a question — Who is pouring the “political gasoline,” Chuck?

Leavitt condemned a reporter’s query on “executing Congress,” by pivoting with the question, “Why aren’t you talking about what these members...are doing to encourage and incite violence?”

Some authors have speculated on shadowy connections — Goodlander’s ties to Biden advisor Jake Sullivan and Slotkin’s Burisma-era connections — reveal a “resistance” echo chamber that is amplified by groups like 50501 that peddle disinformation to erode faith in the military.

This episode demonstrates how “obviously true” principles, when weaponized politically, sow discord. Surveys show 80% of troops grasp their duty to disobey illegal orders, yet such broad-brush warnings from legislators could embolden rogue interpretations, blurring lawful dissent into seditious drift. In our polarized republic (thanks for nothing, leftists!), tactics like these imperil the Constitution and invite the very instability they condemn.

