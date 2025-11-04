The Obama ‘library’: Another deep state cash grab masquerading as legacy

I’ve been writing about the Democratic Party Deep State (DPDS) for years now: that insidious half-Borg, half-Kraken entity that assimilates everything in its path, turning public trust into private profit and centralized power.

And here’s a prime example straight out of Chicago, the beating heart of political corruption: the so-called Obama Presidential Center. This isn’t just a building; it’s a towering testament to leftist hubris, a concrete eyesore that’s sucking up donor dollars like a vacuum while the elites line their pockets.

Even The New York Times, that rag that’s spent decades shielding Obama from scrutiny, is finally calling it out as a “chunky obelisk” and an “irregular monolith”, a structure more evocative of a shrine of power than any real library.

From Modest Plans to Monumental Waste

Remember when this project was originally pitched as a humble $300 million endeavor? Those were the good old days. Now, the price tag has ballooned to a jaw-dropping $850 million, with over $615 million already doled out, according to the Obama Foundation’s own 2023 tax filings.

That’s more than half a billion bucks already spent—and the doors aren’t even open yet—with the final price tag close to a billion dollars, even if we don’t see one more “cost overrun.”

If this were a Republican project, the media would be howling about fiscal irresponsibility. But since it’s Obama’s vanity project, we’ve heard nothing but cricket chirps from the left-wing propaganda bureaus — until now.

And who’s cashing in while the costs explode? Valerie Jarrett, Obama’s shadowy, Iranian-born right-hand woman (I wonder if she holds dual citizenship?) and now CEO of the foundation, pocketed a cool $740,000 in one year.

Another exec, Robbin Cohen, hauled in about $613,000. These salaries make most hardworking Americans look like paupers. Meanwhile, donors who thought they were funding a library got hoodwinked: over $2 million quietly funneled to the Tides Foundation, that left-wing money-laundering machine for radical causes. Privately funded? Sure, if you ignore the sleight of hand.

Stealing Public Land for a Private Ego Trip

Here’s where it gets really galling. This “privately-funded” monstrosity squats on 19 acres of incredibly valuable public land in Jackson Park, leased to the foundation for a ridiculous 99 years. Mature trees chopped down, roads ripped up, playground space for neighborhood children lost for at least a century — all in the name of progress.

Locals have dubbed it the “Obamalisk,” evoking some cold, Soviet-era brutality that’s as ugly as it is unnecessary. Property taxes and rents are skyrocketing, turning neighborhoods into playgrounds for tourists and power brokers, while everyday Chicagoans indirectly foot the bill.

One resident nailed it for the NYT reporter: it feels like their community is being gutted for elites. And let’s not forget the lawsuits and backlash over snatching historic parkland. This is classic DPDS tactics — use public resources for private gain, then gaslight everyone into thinking it’s a gift to the people.

Not a Library — Just a Monument to Nothing

But here’s the kicker that almost no one talks about: this isn’t even a real presidential library. No archives on site. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) confirmed they won’t store Obama’s physical documents there — they’re stashed away in some suburban warehouse instead.

So what is it? A glorified museum? A community center? Nah, it’s a $850 million monument to one man’s ego, built on the backs of donors and taxpayers, overseen by cronies who pay themselves like kings. (My personal theory is that it’ll be the regional DPDS HQ — with its Soviet-style architecture and vast expanses of windowless walls, it’s a perfect fit.)

Residents are calling it a “monstrosity,” and for good reason. It’s displacing communities, inflating costs, and delivering zero on the promise of preserving history. Even the NYT editors are scratching their flaming left-wing heads, wondering why this oversized edifice exists when it doesn’t hold the records it’s supposed to honor.

The Bigger Picture: Leftist Grift Exposed

This Obama Center fiasco is just another tentacle of the DPDS Borg, amassing resources and subverting common sense. From cost overruns to shady fund transfers, it’s a microcosm of how leftists operate: promise the world, deliver a concrete slab, and pocket the change. And now, with even their media allies turning on them, the cracks are showing.

The facts don’t lie:

Estimated cost: $850 million (until the next overrun)

Already spent: $615 million

Funds to Tides: Over $2 million

Jarrett’s salary: ~$750,000/year

Cohen’s salary: ~$613,000/year

Public land lease: 99 years

Archives: None on site

If we’re serious about draining the swamp, projects like this need to be the first on the chopping block. America deserves better than these monuments to mediocrity.

Demolish it. Use the space as a playground for neighborhood children, with statues of the Obama First Family at the center (or not). Frankly, that would be far better (and far cheaper) use of that centrally located space.

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. He’s been living in Not Chicago, Illinois for 66 years: far enough out to avoid being sucked into the cesspool of corruption, but close enough to smell the stench. His work has appeared in Daily Caller, Newsmax and American Thinker. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

Image: Public domain.