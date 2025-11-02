The Nigerian government agrees to Trump’s help against Islamic terrorists

I doubt most people realize that Nigeria, located in West Africa, is the world’s sixth most populous country, with around 213.5 million people. Over 53% of the population is Muslim. That’s never a good thing for the remaining population in a country, because Muslims do not believe in pluralism.

Lately, Nigeria’s Muslims have been on a rampage, slaughtering Christians left and right. President Trump announced yesterday that the U.S. will intervene and will do so aggressively if necessary. Democrats were unimpressed—they don’t believe there’s a genocide—but Nigeria’s president, having first rejected the demand, just announced his willingness to accept the proposed help.

I asked ChatGPT to assemble a list of Islamic attacks on Nigeria’s Christian communities in 2025, and it obliged with a horrifyingly long compilation of such attacks (citations omitted)L

January–February 2025 Late Jan → Feb 9 – Gombe & Kaduna states: At least 50 Christians killed and dozens kidnapped since late January; an ECWA pastor (Bala Galadima) killed in Lubo, Gombe; multiple pastors slain in Kaduna/Gombe. Alleged perpetrators include Boko Haram and other Islamist militants. April 2025 (Holy Week / Palm Sunday period) Apr 13 (Palm Sunday) – Plateau State (Middle Belt): ~50–56 Christians killed in a village massacre attributed to Fulani militias . Follow-on reporting tallies >120 Christians killed across Plateau around this period; NGOs describe a pattern of assaults on Christian villages.

in a village massacre attributed to . Follow-on reporting tallies across Plateau around this period; NGOs describe a pattern of assaults on Christian villages. Apr 14–16 – Plateau State: Additional spate of attacks leaves ~113 dead (mixed victims but with Christian communities highlighted) and 2,000 displaced. May 2025 May 27 – Benue State (Middle Belt): 42 killed across four communities in attacks blamed on (primarily Muslim) Fulani herders ; a Catholic priest critically injured. (Benue’s farming communities are largely Christian.)

across four communities in attacks blamed on ; a Catholic priest critically injured. (Benue’s farming communities are largely Christian.) May 21 – Middle Belt (unspecified localities): 8 Christians killed, hundreds of acres of farms destroyed in Fulani militia raids. June 2025 June 17 – Yelwata, Benue State: Around 100 people killed in a large-scale night attack amid farmer–herder conflict (religious/ethnic lines overlap in the Middle Belt; many victims reported from Christian communities).

Around in a large-scale night attack amid farmer–herder conflict (religious/ethnic lines overlap in the Middle Belt; many victims reported from Christian communities). June 1 – Borno State (Northeast): Catholic priest abducted after a Boko Haram ambush near Gwoza; one killed, several injured. August 2025 Aug 1–5 – Agatu County, Benue State: At least 9 killed (incl. a police officer) in coordinated assaults on Christian farming communities .

(incl. a police officer) in coordinated assaults on . Aug 6 (published) – Plateau State: Ongoing attacks around Zike community noted by AP earlier in the season: at least 40 killed in one incident, with officials blaming Fulani Muslim herders targeting a predominantly Christian farming community. September 2025 Sept 23 – National overview (Religion News Service): Church leaders describe rising fear after Aug 11 assault on a church community; services shortened or moved to homes after repeated Islamist herder attacks. (Contextual on attacks affecting Christian worship.) October 2025 Oct 2 – Adamawa (report): Boko Haram kills 4 Christians and destroys a church; displacement follows.

kills and destroys a church; displacement follows. Oct 14–15 – Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State: 13 Christians killed in coordinated night attacks on Rachas/Rawuru villages by Fulani militias ; mass burial held the next day.

in coordinated night attacks on villages by ; mass burial held the next day. Oct 21 (week of) – Plateau State: 25 Christians killed in a week of Fulani attacks across Plateau, per CSI field visit. Additional 2025 roll-up/assessments (useful context) NGO tallies: Several advocacy groups/NGOs (Intersociety, Open Doors, CSI, ICC) reported thousands of Christian deaths and kidnappings in 2025; examples include “ >7,000 Christians killed (Jan–July)” and multi-hundred casualty counts in Benue/Plateau . Treat these as NGO estimates (not official).

Several advocacy groups/NGOs (Intersociety, Open Doors, CSI, ICC) reported thousands of Christian deaths and kidnappings in 2025; examples include “ (Jan–July)” and multi-hundred casualty counts in . Treat these as NGO estimates (not official). USCIRF country update (July 2025): Notes at least 284 killed in Benue/Plateau around April, including bus ambushes and clergy abductions; documents continuing attacks on Christian communities by Fulani herders and Islamist groups.

I know that none of American Thinker’s regular readers are surprised by these numbers. We know that, wherever Islam goes, death—the deaths of Jews, Christians, and Hindus—is sure to follow, something that’s been true since Mohamed laid upon his adherents a commandment to rape, kill, and forcibly convert if they wanted to get their 72 virgins.

Ever since, in the ultimate cultural psycho-sexual perversion, sex and Islam go hand-in-hand. Interestingly, America’s leftists don’t seem to care. (Many of them have psycho-sexual perversions of their own, which may explain this disinterest.)

Something is different this time, though, and that difference is President Donald Trump. Yesterday, he Truthed out a plan to stop the Muslim terrorists who are slaughtering Nigeria’s Christians:

The plan is a simple one: Nigeria had better act, or else Trump will (a) cut off foreign aid and (b) go in and kill the Islamic terrorists.

The media are not impressed. Time reported on Trump’s threat, but made sure to tell readers that more Muslims than Christians are getting killed in Nigeria...only to admit that they’re getting killed because they’re conducting a violent insurgency against the government, in addition to targeting Christians.

AP (via Politico) earnestly assured readers that the whole “Christian genocide” thing isn’t really happening:

The threat and designation [that Nigeria is “a country of particular concern”] came after U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and some American celebrities alleged that Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria, without evidence. Some went as far as alleging a “Christian genocide.”

Given the routine massacres that Muslims commit against Nigerian Christians (see the ChatGPT list, above), that’s a rather startling contention.

When Nicki Minaj, a popular black performer, dared to praise Trump for being concerned about Christians in Nigeria, she came under attack from her leftist fans:

The rap superstar’s comments caused an uproar among her lefty fans, with some citing major disappointment. ‘Nicki Minaj really managed to disappoint me over and over again since last year. Sometimes her choices and the way she acts is just insane Supporting Donald Trump is crazy,’ a fan tweeted. “Millions of families can’t feed their families today due to this government shutdown & Nicki Minaj using her platform to praise Donald Trump. What a weird a** bxtch !” another fan wrote.

The Nigerian president initially said “no” to Trump’s message:

The U.S. cannot unilaterally carry out any military operation in Nigeria over its claims of Christian persecution in the West African country, a Nigerian presidential spokesman told The Associated Press on Sunday. The military threat from Donald Trump is based on misleading reports and appears to be part of “Trump’s style of going forceful in order to force a sit-down and have a conversation,” according to Daniel Bwala, a spokesman for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

However, just a few hours later, President Tinubu walked back his initial opposition. Suddenly, whether because he looked at his nation’s bank account or because of internal or external pressure, he’s now amenable to American military support:

Nigeria said it would welcome U.S. help in fighting Islamist insurgents as long as its territorial integrity is respected, responding to threats of military action by President Donald Trump over what he said was the ill-treatment of Christians in the West African country.



Nigeria said it would welcome U.S. help in fighting Islamist insurgents as long as its territorial integrity is respected, responding to threats of military action by President Donald Trump over what he said was the ill-treatment of Christians in the West African country. "We welcome U.S. assistance as long as it recognises our territorial integrity," Daniel Bwala, an adviser to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, told Reuters.

For 200 years, from 27 BC to 180 AD, the might of the Roman Empire brought peace to the Mediterranean, a time remembered as the Pax Romana.

In the years since World War II, a semi-Pax Americana emerged, as America’s might was used to tamp down regional disputes, with mixed success.

Now, it appears that we are looking at a serious Pax Trumpiana. Donald Trump has repeatedly shown that he is willing to use his personal credibility and negotiating prowess, along with America’s brute force, to stop bloodshed around the world. He is the ultimate “peace through strength,” anti-war leader.