The New York Times misfires when it attacks Trump’s use of the DHS

The Trump administration has been using all available resources to track down and then imprison or deport the “worst of the worst” illegal aliens in America, the ones whose criminality extends beyond living illegally in this country. However, for the New York Times, there’s a problem with Trump’s efforts to make America safer: He’s using DHS resources, which Congress intended to be used...to make America safer. And if you think that’s nonsense, you’re right, but it’s the Times, not I, that’s nonsensical.

When Trump took office, he turned the DHS loose on illegal aliens who’ve engaged in murder, rape, drug dealing, sex trafficking, pedophilia, and other vile and violent crimes.

By mid-March 2025, ICE had already arrested staggering numbers of criminals:

In the first 50 days of the Trump Administration, Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) has made 32,809 enforcement arrests. To put this figure into perspective, in the entire fiscal year 2024, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations made 33,242 of these at-large arrests. As of Tuesday, ICE has officially made more at-large arrests in the first few weeks of President Trump’s presidency than the entire last year under the previous administration. Of the illegal aliens we’ve arrested in the past 50 days: 14,111—nearly half—were convicted criminals.

9,980—About a third— have pending criminal charges. In total, ICE arrested 1,155 criminal gang members. That’s almost two and half times the 483 arrested during the same time period last year. 39 of these arrests were known or suspected terrorists. That’s nearly triple the 14 arrested during the same time period last year.

Later that same month, DHS arrested 68 Tren de Aragua gang members in a single week. In April, ICE and DHS targeted an Oklahoma City property that had been used as a center for human and drug smuggling. ICE also got rid of two illegal aliens who were raping corpses. By mid-May, ICE, working with Tennessee law enforcement, rounded up 196 illegal aliens in Nashville, including rapists, murderers, and drug dealers.

Month after month, ICE and DHS keep rounding up revolting criminals. In August, ICE caught up with burglars, domestic abusers, pedophiles, and drug dealers. In September, ICE conducted Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago, netting pedophiles, forgers, domestic abusers, and drunk drivers. In October, ICE arrested illegal alien sex predators, murderers, and robbers. And this month, ICE caught 150 sex predator illegal aliens in Florida. And arrest after arrest involved trafficking of sex and drugs (see, e.g., here, here, here, and here).

Every one of those whom ICE captured is a person who has committed violent crimes that endanger American lives. They’ve been involved in human and drug trafficking, sexual assaults, pedophilia, robberies, DUIs, homicide, and even corpse rape. They are the worst of the worst, the scum of the Earth. Their presence on American soil is an insult to every American, a violation of our civil right to life and the pursuit of happiness, and a violation of myriad criminal and immigration laws. These are the kind of things a good government must address.

Moreover, many (especially the Venezuelan gangs) were sent to this country as a soft form of domestic terrorism. Islamic terrorist groups have funded others to run drug and sex rings that fund these groups. Much of the drug dealing that comes with illegal aliens starts in China, which is using these drugs as a form of soft war against America.

Now, consider how the New York Times describes DHS’s responsibilities:

The Homeland Security Department was tasked with preventing terrorism, protecting the president, investigating transnational crime and responding to natural disasters, among other duties. (Emphasis mine, because the phrase hides so much.)

The Times concedes that one of DHS’s roles is to protect against child exploitation and sex trafficking. That being the case, you’d think the Times would concede that DHS is doing exactly what it was meant to do.

The problem for the Times is that DHS is going after the wrong terrorists, smugglers, traffickers, pedophiles, and other people destroying security in the Homeland. It’s going after the illegal aliens that Democrats want to keep in America at all costs, no matter their criminal behavior. And so, the Times whines,

The Department of Homeland Security has diverted thousands of federal agents from their normal duties to focus on arresting undocumented immigrants, undermining a wide range of law enforcement operations in response to mounting pressure from President Trump, a New York Times investigation has found. Homeland security agents investigating sexual crimes against children, for instance, have been redeployed to the immigrant crackdown for weeks at a time, hampering their pursuit of child predators. [snip] And federal efforts to combat human smuggling and sex trafficking have languished with investigators reassigned to help staff deportation efforts.

The problem is that DHS is doing all of that—it’s just doing it against a demographic that Democrats want to protect. Thus, for the Times, the real sin is this: “Today, the Trump administration has remade the agency into a veritable Department of Deportation.”

We also get sob stories from federal workers who want to catch any criminals other than those among the tens of millions of illegal aliens who can swiftly be boarded on ships and planes and sent to plague their homelands, not America.

It takes quite a while before the essay allows the Trump administration to say what I hope I’ve shown:

“Child exploitation, human trafficking, terrorism, financial scams and smuggling all have a nexus to illegal immigration,” Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the department, said in a statement. “D.H.S. is mobilizing federal and state law enforcement to find, arrest and deport illegal aliens. We are prioritizing the worst of the worst and aliens with final removal orders. Nearly every day we are arresting pedophiles, known or suspected terrorists, kidnappers, child smugglers and sex traffickers, including those who entered our country illegally.”

Read down a little, and you’ll discover that, according to the Times, the sinister person behind this is evil Stephen Miller, a man I greatly admire, who’s shown in a photo looking (yes) sinister and isolated in the White House.

Space prevents me from writing more, but the fact is that governments, even bloated governments that overtax the American people, have limited resources. Every administration must decide where to put those resources.

In Trump’s case, he’s decided he can best serve the American people by removing those whose very presence is an offense to American law, who drive up rents and depress wages, and many of whose members are engaged in heinous crimes that destroy the very fabric of this country.