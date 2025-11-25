The most crime-infested city in the most crime-infested state

High-crime cities and states look forward to the FBI’s yearly Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) report with the same anticipation that a colonoscopy brings. That was the case for New Mexico last year, when the FBI released its UCR for 2023. New Mexico had the dubious distinction of winning the crime trifecta of the highest per capita violent crime of any state, the highest per capita property crime of any state, and the highest per capita total crime of any state. Bravo, New Mexico.

The UCR for 2024 was released this August. How did New Mexico do? New Mexico retained its crown for the most property crime per capita and most total crime per capita but was dethroned as the state with the most violent crime per capita by even more violent Alaska. Alaska came in at 724.1 violent crimes per 100,000, while New Mexico slipped to second place with only 717.1 per 100,000.

To state the obvious, the FBI crime stats are averages for the entire state. I think a more representative figure is that for individual locations — which the FBI also provides. I have prepared four crime stat tables for the five largest New Mexico cities, as well as El Paso, Texas. I have included El Paso to show how much lower its crime rates are than those of the New Mexico cities as well as its close proximity: the western city limits of El Paso touch New Mexico. El Paso also has great similarities to New Mexico in terms of history, culture, and demographics. All of the stats are from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer.

City Population All Violent Crime Per 100,000 National Average per 100,000 Albuquerque 558,745 6603 1181.8 359.1 Las Cruces 115,997 835 719.8 359.1 Rio Rancho 112,817 359 318.2 359.1 Santa Fe 89,652 755 842.1 359.1 Roswell 46,677 396 848.4 359.1 El Paso 679,860 1890 278.0 359.1

Albuquerque was 3.3 times the per capita national average for violent crimes and 4.2 times the per capita number that El Paso had. Rio Rancho was the only N.M. city in the table below the national average.

City Population All Property Crime Per 100,000 National Average per 100,000 Albuquerque 558,745 25,863 4628.8 1760.1 Las Cruces 115,997 5652 4872.5 1760.1 Rio Rancho 112,817 1551 1374.8 1760.1 Santa Fe 89,652 4623 5156.6 1760.1 Roswell 46,677 1171 2508.7 1760.1 El Paso 679,860 10,142 1491.8 1760.1

Albuquerque was 2.6 times the per capita national average for all property crime and 3.1 times more than the per capita number for El Paso. Las Cruces and Santa Fe had even higher rates than Albuquerque. Rio Rancho was the only New Mexican city in the table below the national average.

City Population Motor Vehicle Theft Per 100,000 National Average per 100,000 Albuquerque 558,745 5,683 1017.1 258.8 Las Cruces 115,997 804 693.1 258.8 Rio Rancho 112,817 145 128.5 258.8 Santa Fe 89,652 719 802.0 258.8 Roswell 46,677 92 197.1 258.8 El Paso 679,860 1,910 280.9 258.8

Albuquerque was 3.9 times higher than the per capita national average for motor vehicle theft and 3.1 times higher than the per capita for El Paso. Rio Rancho and Roswell were the only cities in the table below the national average.

City Population Homicide Per 100,000 National Average per 100,000 Albuquerque 558,745 103 18.4 4.9 Las Cruces 115,997 14 12.1 4.9 Rio Rancho 112,817 8 7.1 4.9 Santa Fe 89,652 4 4.5 4.9 Roswell 46,677 6 12.9 4.9 El Paso 679,860 20 2.9 4.9

Albuquerque had 3.7 times more homicides per capita than the national average and a whopping 6.3 times the per capita number for El Paso. Santa Fe was the only city in the table below the national average for homicides.

Albuquerque is the most crime-infested city in New Mexico, which is the most crime-infested state.

Rio Rancho is the only New Mexican city in the tables that is below the national average in three of the four tables.

Among the five New Mexican cities, Rio Rancho is the only one with a Republican mayor and a Republican-majority city council.

El Paso crime rates were below the national average in three of the four tables. Overall, its per capita crime rates in the four categories were significantly lower than those of the five New Mexican cities. Why?

PS: I do not recall any New Mexico media company ever specifically mentioning the state’s miserable ranking in recent FBI UAR reports. The Albuquerque Journal is the state’s largest-circulation newspaper. Subscribers can do searches looking for specific topics. For the dates 1/1/2025 to 11/24/2025, I used various search terms, including “uniform crime reporting report,” “FBI crime data,” and “NM crime data.” I could find no articles specifically citing the FBI numbers. I found several articles about the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) claiming a reduction in crime, but those numbers were those of the APD and not UAR numbers. I would add that several years ago, the Albuquerque Journal stopped running the Dilbert comic strip because it was deemed too offensive.

Image: Downtown Albuquerque. Credit: Ron Reiring via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.