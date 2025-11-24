The most arrogant of leftist censorships

I recently attended a pre-game party of my college alums, and I got to talking to one of the younger female graduates. I told her I could not understand why the left keeps insisting that biological men should be permitted to compete in women’s sports, when it is so obviously damaging and unfair to female athletes. Her only response was: “...it is nuanced.” When I said it is not nuanced at all, that a vast majority of Americans (even Democrat voters) in every poll find it quite simple (see here, here, and here), she excused herself and walked away, unwilling to engage further.

I reflected on what had just happened in more general terms. How often do we hear those on the left use the same line to cut off discussion? “It is nuanced” or “it is complex” is a form of censorship to stifle any further debate. What does it really mean? What are they actually saying? Do they really have no other answers?

I concluded it is yet another form of leftist arrogance. What she was really implying was: she and others on the left are nuanced, but any of the unfortunately benighted not in agreement are incapable of appreciating complexities, so there is no point in any further discussion with such persons. Stripped to its essentials, it is sub silentio an ad hominem attack rather than a response on the merits. Those like her are more intelligent and/or more sensitive than you others. Sadly, you are incapable of understanding. You and the 80-percent-plus (in this case on this issue) are too deplorable to comprehend what we, the more gifted, can readily appreciate. If you ever somehow get “nuanced,” which you probably will be unable to do, then maybe we can talk more about this. Until then, you are unworthy of any further communication, so, feel censored and put in your place, and good-bye.

Image generated by ChatGPT.