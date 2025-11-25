The M7A1: a rifle by committee

Several years ago, the Army began work on a new rifle and machinegun based on Sig’s “MCX Spear” rifle chambered in 6.8 X 51mm to replace the ubiquitous M4. Like many military procurement programs, it was design by committee and tried to incorporate every bell and whistle imaginable. The rifle version was named the M5, XM7, M7, etc. and the process of testing and adoption has been predictable.

Graphic: Note the size of the rifle. US Army. Public Domain

Whatever positive comments made by troops have been widely disseminated, while the negatives—there are many—were outright denied and/or covered up. Careers and billions are on the line.

Design goals included a cartridge of roughly .308/6.5 Creedmoor dimensions with muzzle velocity exceeding 3000 FPS and the ability to penetrate military body armor at 500 meters. A high-tech electronic optic that does everything but wash a soldier’s socks while weighing at least two pounds, was also specified, as was a suppressor, folding stock and two separate cocking mechanisms, one identical to the M4 family and another side mounted charging lever.

The top mounted charging handle doesn’t work as well. The much longer cartridge requires a much longer travel, and soldiers must pull up and out on the handle to avoid striking the stock, which has led to broken handles.

Getting that kind of range and power required a hybrid cartridge with a brass case mated to a steel base/washer. So great is the chamber pressure—80,000+ psi—barrel life is dramatically reduced and damage to the barrel was unavoidable. Worse, accuracy has been iffy. The cartridge comes in a reloadable all-brass case—the .277 Fury--but even that cartridge costs 4X more than a .5.56 round. The hybrid version costs a bit less than 10X more, and both are nearly impossible to find.

The size and weight of the cartridge limits magazines to only 20 rounds, dramatically reducing the number of rounds a soldier can carry into battle:140 versus 210 rounds. Magazines currently cost about $100, many times what M4 magazines of 30 round standard capacity cost.

The M7, which costs about 4X more to produce than an M4 also weighs around 13 pounds, in the range of five pounds more than an M4, which makes it very hard to most soldiers to wield. The weight, and increased recoil impulse, make fast follow-up shots difficult.

So, the Army developed a rifle much heavier, more unwieldly, with features troops arguably don’t need, which forces them to carry less ammo which they can’t shoot as rapidly or accurately. And all that at many times the cost for rifle and ammo of the well-proved M4. Throughout the process, the Army has, once again, denied any problems…until recently.

The M7A1 has now been introduced, and it features changes that reflect troop’s complaints about the larger, heavier original.

Sig has trimmed a few inches from the barrel—it’s now a mere 11”—and narrowed its profile. They’ve also shortened the rifle overall, redesigned the handguard and removed the folding stock feature. Photos of the newly redesigned rifle do not feature the heavy, do-it-all optic of the original M7. New specifications suggest the new rifle only weighs about a pound less, which is still far too heavy.

In other words, most of the problems that would make any version of the M7 inappropriate for general issue remain, and the Army is now making noises about it being only a special-issue weapon. The M4 is not going away anytime soon, but any new weapon, particularly one with such a costly cartridge, is going to dramatically increase the logistics burden.

The M7 in any version is essentially an attempt to produce a battle rifle lite. Battle rifles, like the excellent FN-FAL, are larger, heavier rifles that fire a full-sized rifle cartridge. They’re much bigger than assault rifles like the M-16/M4 family and have longer useful ranges.

That’s a large part of the problem with the M7. Combat ranges since even the Korean War have been far less than those earlier experienced. A useful range of 300 meters, and usually less, has been our experience. Longer range requires a bigger, heavier, more powerful cartridge, which means soldiers can carry far fewer of them, and no soldier ever wanted fewer, heavier cartridges.

It appears the M7A1 really is a gun designed by committee. Too big, unnecessarily complex, too heavy, too expensive to produce with ammunition too costly to produce and chamber pressures that will wear out barrels at warp speed, this may be just the kind of program SecWar Pete Hegseth needs to manage, and potentially, end.

Become a subscriber and get our weekly, Friday newsletter with unique content from our editors. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.