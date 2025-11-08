The left wants to save democracy by destroying it

When was the last time a prominent Democrat politician (other than John Fetterman) said anything remotely factual, or proposed any legislation to make America safer, stronger, more prosperous, or more united? All they have are lies, psychological projection, and logical fallacies. In the last case, they’re especially fond of proof by assertion — unfounded claims stated as if they were true.

Democrats have a new mantra: “We must save democracy from Trump.” This noble-sounding imperative has become a blank check, justifying every excess, every norm-shattering tactic, in a relentless war against one man. Peel back the veneer of moral urgency, and what emerges is not salvation, but sabotage — a calculated demolition of democratic guardrails, all in the name of vengeance. What began as partisan combat has metastasized into a vendetta that now threatens to consume its architects.

Consider the raw hypocrisy in electoral engineering. Democrats decry Republican gerrymandering as an assault on fair representation, yet they’ve carved their own states into grotesque jigsaw puzzles, erasing GOP voices with surgical precision. Massachusetts, where 36% voted for Trump; Connecticut (42%); Maine (46%); New Mexico (46%); New Hampshire (48%); Rhode Island (42%); and Hawaii (38%) boast zero Republican congressional seats. Nationally, Republicans are short 6–10 House seats relative to the popular vote — a disparity Democrats dismiss with a weary sigh: “We’ve already gerrymandered; don’t emulate us.” When slogans like “protect our democracy” echo endlessly from politicians and media, it’s not inspiration; it’s a cover-up for failure.

This erosion seeps into every arena. Democrat leaders now embrace outrage as strategy. Cory Booker erupts in congressional tirades about twice a month; Hakeem Jeffries brandishes a baseball bat; Jasmine Crockett hurls obscenities at Trump. Their new refrain? “We haven’t been tough enough.”

James Carville urges demographic tricks — making states of Puerto Rico and D.C. for four Senate seats — and floats packing the Supreme Court. Had Hillary Clinton won in 2016, they’d have torched the Electoral College via the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. These aren’t hypotheticals; they’re blueprints for a one-party fortress, defended as “necessary” against Trump’s phantom threat.

The playbook is battle-tested. Recall the Russian collusion hoax, orchestrated by Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, which nearly derailed Trump’s 2016 campaign, sabotaged his transition, and hobbled his first two years. It spawned two sham impeachments, a Mar-a-Lago raid on a private citizen, ballot purges in 25 states, debanking schemes, and — most chillingly — two assassination attempts during his latest bid. The FBI, CIA, and DOJ, institutions meant to safeguard democracy, morphed into a political inquisition. On the eve of the 2020 debate, 51 ex–intel officials perjured themselves, branding Hunter Biden’s laptop “Russian disinformation” to swing the election. And when Biden’s senescence became undeniable, Democrats and their media allies buried it until the debate exposed the fraud.

This normalization of depravity is the true peril — not just corruption, but enervation. Profanity, lies, logical fallacies, and projection now form the left’s playbook, trapping us in an endless doom loop. Decency is now a quaint relic, sacrificed on the altar of a “moral imperative.” Each escalation begets a new normal: censorship, selective prosecution, media manipulation — all tools Democrats forged, now blowing up in their faces.

Today, they’re the impotent ones: no White House, Congress, or Supreme Court. Their media and academic allies reel under scrutiny. They played God with institutions, and now they cry foul as the machine turns on them. Revolutions tend to devour their children. They state their goals clearly — imprison Trump, abolish the Electoral College, stack the Supreme Court, ban voter ID, censor free speech, and re-open the border. That’s their plan to save “our democracy.” They can’t see the irony of projecting their own sins onto Trump, accusing him of the very democratic arson they’ve perfected.

Thanks to Elon Musk reforming Twitter/X, their accusations and agenda are now immediately incinerated, and their posts are ratioed into oblivion. They are daily reduced to objects of ridicule and scorn.

Democrats built this inferno to immolate one man. Now, watching it surge back on them, they rage at not their hypocrisy, but their powerlessness. Saving democracy? Just as their bungled response turned smoldering brushfires in L.A. and Hawaii into apocalyptic blazes, they’ve fanned a petty grudge into an inferno that is engulfing their own party.

Image from Grok.