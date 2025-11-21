The left wants our children...again

Conservatives justly despise communist governments for usurping authority over children, and intentionally eroding the parent-child relationship. We’ve seen communist youth groups, indoctrination into socialism through the education system, youths spying on adults and parents, public shaming sessions, etc., and all are used by communist governments to compel obedience and subservience.

America is now experiencing an onslaught of socialist-inspired control of children’s education hostile to parents. Liberal school boards, state laws, judges, bureaucrats, college professors, and administrators are indoctrinating children into rejecting the conservative values of their parents, the ones that built this nation from the ground up.

While parents are busy making a living and providing for their children, leftist “educators” shape the minds of our youth. Texas A&M University is a perfect example. I was in junior high in College Station in the mid-50s. At that time, around half of the college’s students were ROTC cadets who would go on to become U.S. Army officers. A&M was a very conservative college in a very conservative state. Core conservative values were strong and entrenched.

Today, A&M is in what I see as a death match against radically left faculty and administrators. The fact that Texas is a very conservative state has had little impact on subversive, leftist education at A&M, and other state colleges. UT Austin was already a leftist hellhole when I was there in the 60s.

A few examples barely touch the magnitude of A&M’s problem:

Texas A&M Student Exposes Campus Newspaper’s Bias Justino Russell documented a nearly 17-to-1 liberal-to-conservative article ratio in The Battalion’s opinion section after the student newspaper refused to publish his conservative commentary.

A 94% college newspaper bias for leftist content measures the success of faculty indoctrination of student beliefs.

Texas A&M Regents Restrict Ideological Advocacy in Classroom The Texas A&M Board of Regents revised its policy Thursday to now require campus presidential approval for courses that ‘advocate’ gender or race ideology or topics related to sexual orientation or gender identity. It also restricts faculty from teaching ‘material that is inconsistent with the approved syllabus for the course’ or introducing ‘a controversial matter’ not connected with the class subject. [snip] The American Association of University Professors, a trade association for left-wing faculty, called it ‘a blatant violation of academic freedom.’

“Academic freedom” is an arrogant professorial claim for the power to indoctrinate students, as if parents that raise children and societies that fund education have no say in what students are taught.

TAMU Reading Assignment Promotes Racial Division A reading assigned to students in a Texas A&M sociology course this fall called for creating a new Cabinet agency to eliminate racial discrimination and for mandating lower property taxes in black neighborhoods. The same chapter accuses Republicans, and even Major League Baseball umpires, of racial bias.

Another example of a professor’s “academic freedom.”

Governor Abbott and a mostly conservative legislature only recently began to undo the woke subversion of state funded colleges. The governor appoints, with the legislature’s approval, members of a state college’s governing board of regents.

They are taking steps in the right direction, but leaving woke faculty in place dooms peripheral fiddling to failure.

Texas can’t undo the damage until elected officials accept the necessity for a complete reorganization of how Texas’s government runs education. This means eliminating “educators” from decision-making, purging radical educators and administrators, and eliminating degrees and curriculum for woke topics. That means no gender, race, social work, sociology, journalism, theatre arts, etc. classes and degrees.

One way to do this is to abolish the existing structure of state-funded colleges. This would eliminate existing faculty and administrative jobs. That makes it tough for them to sue Texas under existing tenure and job protection rules.

Then, immediately recreate the state-funded college systems, with slight official name changes. You then rehire the good ones, and fill the rest of the slots with new and worthy candidates.

If parents don’t fight for their children, efforts to raise good citizens are in vain; the parent-child relationship will have been hijacked by woke commies who will use our children as expendable tools in building their communist utopia, which rewards their perverted fantasies.

This issue is so crucial that I contemplate strict measures, like barring non-parents from voting for school board members or any laws or funding relating to how children are raised. This should also bar legislators without children from voting on education and child-related bills, and bar judges without children from ruling on educational disputes.

Desperate measures are necessary in desperate times.

Our children are ours, only if we take control of our children’s education, away from those who wish to indoctrinate them into hating us and our values. We must fight the good fight for our families and children.

Fair warning, leftists: Just because you have no children, or want to raise our children as if they were yours, conservative parents more and more are realizing how you exploit and harm. We are beginning to understand fully the damage you inflict upon us. We are beginning to come after you to take back control of our families and children. Destroy your own children if you must, but, quit f***ing around with our children, or, suffer our growing wrath.

Image: Public domain.